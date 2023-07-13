Paul Walker’s Meadow & her Husband share PDA in new picture

Paul Walker | Meadow Walker and Louis Thorton-Allan | Source: Getty Images, Instagram/MeadowWalker

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s Daughter, has married Louis Thorton Allan. Recently, she shared a photo of her and her husband. He replied with the name, Meadow Walker.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker was left too soon, but he would have been happy to see that she is well cared for.

Meadow, then a young teenager, lost her father. But she’s grown to be a wonderful woman who is now happily married with the man of her dreams, Louis Thorton Allan.

Meadow shared an Instagram photo of her and husband kissing. "My [heart]" She captioned Snap. Although fans thought the post was charming, they felt their heart flutter when Louis posted it.

Louis shared a peek at the life of his family behind closed doors. Meadow's husband revealed two pictures last week of him being hugged by his wife at the beach, surrounded by a gorgeous sunset.

Paul Walker and Louis’ daughter got married engaged In August 2021 after they confirmed their relationship. When she was 22, the model announced her engagement on Instagram with a short video.

Meadow gigglingly held her hand up and showed off the diamond on the ring finger. Her fans immediately recognized the diamond ring as her announcement of engagement.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on October 31st, 2021. It was in Dominican Republic, and they only invited their close family members and friends.

The pandemic affected our plans. Louis’s family was unable to attend. We also had to turn away a lot of family members and close friends due to the travel restrictions.

The ceremony was magical nonetheless, and the bride looked stunning in her Givenchy Haute Couture gown. Meadow was the inspiration for Givenchy’s designer, who wanted to make a dress that reflected her personality. It turned out elegant, modern and simple.

Vin Diesel, Meadow’s godfather and dearest father’s friend, took on the unique role of escorting her to the altar. Vin Diesel is Meadow’s father-figure since Paul’s passing.