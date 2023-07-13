Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow & Her Husband Shares PDA-Filled Moment in New Pic

Paul Walker | Meadow Walker and Louis Thorton-Allan | Source: Getty Images, Instagram/MeadowWalker

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is happily married to Louis Thorton-Allan. She recently shared a sweet photo with her husband, to which he replied, revealing her moniker.

Paul Walker may have left his daughter, Meadow Walker, too early, but the late actor would be glad to know she is in good hands.

Meadow was still a young teen when her father passed away. However, she has grown into an incredible woman and is now married to the love of her life, Louis Thorton-Allan.

Meadow recently shared a photo with her husband on Instagram, where the two shared a sweet kiss. “My [heart],” she captioned the snap. While fans found the post charming, many felt their hearts flutter with Louis’ reply:

Louis also gave fans a glimpse of their life behind closed doors. Last week, Meadow’s husband shared two photographs of his wife hugging him at the beach amidst a beautiful sunset.

Paul Walker’s daughter and Louis got engaged in August 2021, a month after confirming their relationship. Then-22, the model posted the announcement on Instagram by showing her engagement ring in a video.

As seen in the short clip, Meadow held up her hand, flashing the diamond on her ring finger, while giggling. Fans immediately noticed the ring and took it as her engagement announcement.

They officially tied the knot on October 31, 2021, in an intimate and beautiful wedding ceremony. The event was held in the Dominican Republic and only seated their closest family and friends. Meadow said:

“The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’ family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Nevertheless, the ceremony looked magical, with the bride breathtaking in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress. The fashion brand’s creative director wanted the gown to represent Meadow’s personality, so it turned out modern, simple, elegant, and effortlessly beautiful.

Meadow’s godfather and her father’s dearest friend, Vin Diesel, assumed the special role of walking her down the aisle. Vin has been a father figure to Meadow since Paul’s death.