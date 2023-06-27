Paul Ansell, Nicola Bulley Bulley’s boyfriend, reveals that his mother was ‘full-of-beans’ the night before she disappeared as revealed in his text

Nicola Bulley’s former partner has revealed that the evening before her disappearance, she had been “full-of-beans”

The mum-of-two, 45, was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27, after dropping her daughters off at school.

5 Paul Ansell, Nicola Ansell’s partner is giving testimony today Credit: Nicholas Razzell

On February 19, three weeks after her death, the body of a woman was found floating in a river.Vanish.

The inquest into Nicola’s death is continuing today in front of partner Paul Ansell, sister Louise Cunningham and parents Ernest and Dot Bulley.

Paul said today that Nicola “was full of beans” on the night she disappeared.

She had a “blip” in her mental health after receiving hormonal replacement therapy for the perimenopause.

“She had gotten back to her job, and she was so excited. It was all going very well, he said. She worked hard. She felt happy to have her money back and be independent again.”

The mother dropped her children at school and then went to the field, he said.

Paul told of how he contacted his partner around 10.30am, an hour or so after Nicola was believed to have fallen into the river.

Paul was then contacted by the school 20 minutes after that to say that Nicola’s mobile and willow dog had been recovered.

Louise wept as she paid tribute during his own testimony to her “big sibling” and revealed the details of Louise’s final weeks.

She called Nicola a brilliant woman and explained that she just got back to being “her usual self” after a “blip”.

Louise told her that her sister Nicola “never ever” confided to her in regards to suicidal ideas.

James Adeley of the Coroner’s Office asked, “If it was her intention to take her own life would she leave the dogs in the field?”

Louise answered: “Absolutely.” Nikki wouldn’t leave Willow unattended.

Preston County Hall learned that Nicola Nicola, and Louise Clacker Tosh had been childhood friends.

Louise messaged her younger sister the night before to arrange a day at a spa.

Louise sent her the text at 8:52am and signed it off as ‘Tosher.

It was a sister who said “Like I literally was saying that she had booked it, but never picked up on the message.”

The inquest was told police had attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home on January 10 but no arrests were made.

Louise was reported to have called the mental health team and asked for some “assistance” at her inquest.

According to the allegations, family members were concerned by mum’s excessive alcohol intake and that she said “she didn’t wish to be there”.

Louise replied: “I think it was more of a wake up call. She thought that I overreacted, and perhaps I did. But she was my sister, and I was worried.

After that, she started getting back to her normal self.

Paul and Louise’s partner met with police officers, paramedics, and Theresa Lewis Leevy–a mental healthcare clinician–at the family house.

Ms Lewis Leevy told the hearing that she had spoken with Nicola “in the bedroom” and said to the audience she appeared intoxicated.

The mum visited a walk in centre the following morning, claiming to have fallen the night prior and been injured.

Nicola also reported feeling drowsy, and that she had been sick. She had begun hormone replacement therapy for perimenopause.

She was sent to A&E at Blackpool Victoria Infirmary where a CT scan found no internal injuries.

Nicola’s “brain was overloaded” and she had difficulty sleeping, it was revealed at the hearing.

Nicola Gray’s former doctor Rebecca Gray stated that there is “nothing in Nicola’s medical record” to suggest she was suicidal.

Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out a post mortem on Nicola, yesterday gave her cause of death as drowning.

The expert said she believed Nicola was alive when she entered the water and confirmed there was no sign she had been assaulted before her death and no indication of third party involvement.

Dr Armour confirmed that Nicola did not drink before she died and her beta-blocker levels were “therapeutic”.

The inquest was also told it is likely Nicola fell into the River Wyre from a “cliff-edge drop”.

Once in the water, she travelled at a “metre a second” downstream in the “steady flow” of the river.

Three weeks after Nicola was found dead, her Mercedes car keys and Fitbit Watch were recovered.

The timepiece had stopped tracking Nicola’s movements at 9.30am the morning she vanished.

DC Keith Greenhalgh said that due to analysis of her iPhone and Fitbit watch data, she “very possibly” entered the water at 9.22am.

Eight days after her death, the heart rate was still measured before losing power on February 4,

DC Greenhalgh said this possibly “could be a result of the movement of water passing between the device and Nicola’s wrist”.

He added: “Testing on inanimate objects provided similar results when there was a movement in the water.”

The court was told the water was just 4C when Nicola vanished, which could lead to cold water shock and cause a person’s muscles to seize up.

Mike Tipton, a diving expert and professor at the University of Florida, said that she would have been unconscious almost immediately due to her temperature.

The size of her and the temperature in the water would also have caused him to suggest that she could have drowned within “one or even two breaths”.

Tragically, Tipton claimed that the woman would have died in “less than minutes”.

Nicola’s disappearance was a national concern when it became known that her phone was still on a conference call after being found by a river.

Nicola’spet springer spaniel WillowThere was still no sign of this mother.

Pressure is now mounting on Lancashire Police over Nicola’s disappearance after a series of blunders during the probe.

The mum’s body was found by two dog walkers less than a mile from where she was last seen despite a “hugely complex and highly emotional” search.

The force also came under fire for disclosing painfully personal details of Nicola’s struggle with alcohol and the perimenopause.

They confirmed she had “vulnerabilities” at the time she went missing and was a high-risk missing person.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among officials questioning why the information was revealed.

The police watchdog also launched a probe into a “welfare check” carried out at Nicola’s home just 17 days before she vanished.

An independent review is also being carried out over the force’s handling of the case after being ordered by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

The investigation continues.

5 Louise, Nicola’s older sister wept when she appeared in court today

5 Nicola, a dog-walker who was last seen in January walking Willow with her. Credit: PA

5 The cause of her death, as determined by a post mortem, was drowning Credit: Facebook