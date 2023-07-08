Patrick Wilson, is he in a Band? The Ghost Song in Insidious : The Red Door explained

Patrick Wilson, is he in a Band? HITC explores the Ghost song from Insidious : The Red Door.

Insidious The Red Door, the film that is billed as the finale of the Insidious franchise, has been a hit at the movies. James Wan started the horror franchise back in 2010, and today it is one of the best-known series of films of its genre. Patrick Wilson has been in the franchise since the beginning as Josh Lambert. But the fifth film is his first opportunity to direct a feature. The film doesn’t stop showing off how multi-talented he is there though, with the credits offering an extra special treat. It may make you wonder about the Ghost Song and if Patrick Wilson has a band.

Patrick Wilson is in a group? Insidious Ghost Song explained

The 50-year-old American actor isn’t in a band but he is a singer and musician who features as a vocalist on the new Ghost song called Stay that plays during the end credits of Insidious: The Red Door. He previously worked with Barbra Streisand for her album Encore: movie partners sing Broadway.

Ghost, formerly known as Papa Emeritus III by Tobias Forge is a Swedish band. Their song Mary On A Cross was a TikTok hit, but they also have other songs like Square Hammer and Dance Macabre.

Stay is actually a cover of the 1992 song of the same name by Shakespeare’s Sister, but Patrick and Ghost have reimagined it and put their own unique twist on it.

It’s now available on streaming platforms as a single too.

‘They loved it’

Patrick You can tell them by clicking on the link Bloody Disgusting that he knew he wanted “a really cool song” for the film, and as a fan of the band himself, he knew that Blumhouse had worked with Ghost beforehand on Halloween Kills. Nonetheless, he wasn’t compelled to propose anything just yet; he later met Tim Bickford, who’s from Ghost’s label, and he mentioned that they’re releasing some covers.

Tim returned to Patrick with the finished song after two weeks. Patrick explained that his “dream is to sing on the track” though, and fortunately, Tim told him that “Tobias would really be down for you doing the first two verses, and then he comes in like, basically, the devil’s presence.”

Patrick thought it was “incredible” and he let those working on the film know via an email chain that he was currently working on a song with Ghost, which received quite the reaction from colleagues:

“I get this influx and people from Blumhouse. They’re like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘I’m done asking for stuff. We’re just going to do it.’ So, we just went and did it. Dan Marsh was the engineer for a few of these albums. He has worked with Avenged Sevenfold and other bands I like. He’s like an hour away from me.”

He continued: “I went to the Poconos, talked to Tobias on the way, and was like, ‘This is what I’m thinking of doing. I’d like to wail at the end a little bit and do something different.’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ And they loved it. Here we are.”

Ghost fans praise Insidious song

The Stay song has been praised by a few fans on Twitter, including those who are both Insidious and actor fans.

The Red Door, Insidious is currently in theatres.