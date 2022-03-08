Patrick Stewart discusses how the MCU will handle Professor X’s death

One of the largest Doctor Strange 2According to reports, Patrick Stewart will reprise his Professor X position. Multiverse of Madness despite the actor’s stance on the matter. Professor X’s death in LoganHis character arc in Fox Universe of Fox has been concluded X-MenStewart was reluctant to return to the story.

The Super Bowl was over, and Marvel released the second issue. Multiverse of Madness trailer. It confirmed two cameos, including Professor X’s. Patrick Stewart made fun of fans during a series interviews. He eventually confirmed that he was Charles Xavier. Doctor Strange sequel.

The actor is now teasing us about the answer to Professor X’s death mystery. But we can’t tell you about it before telling you that You might find some spoilers below., especially if you haven’t seen all of the X-Men movies.

Fans who have seen all of MCU’s movies to date already know why Professor X still lives in the MCU. Doctor Strange 2 trailer despite the character’s death in Logan. It’s all in the film’s title. Multiverse of Madness is a big multiverse movie, which means we’ll see many variants of characters we remember, including Professor X.

Professor X’s death is final

In, Professor X was killed Logan, and Patrick Stewart explained in previous interviews that Xavier’s death convinced him not to return to the role. Even the MCU. “Here’s the problem,”He . “If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.”

That death, like RDJ’s Iron Man death, is final. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking moment in an otherwise chaotic X-Men universe. Let’s not forget that what we saw in Logan wasn’t Professor X’s first on-screen death. Professor X was also played by Stewart. X-Men: The Last StandHe did not transfer his consciousness to a brain-dead, comatose patient. Of course, he did so. Days of Future PastWe brought him back.

But when you start playing by the MCU’s time travel rules that we learned about in Avengers: EndgameYou can come up with a way to explain the X-Men timeline. You can play by Endgame’sFox movies and rules are not the same.

At different times in our lives, we see the same characters. Some try to change the past. However, they don’t do what they say. EndgameCreate new realities. This is what we saw in Fox’s Professor X deaths. X-MenAll movies are real. They all took place in their own timelines theoretically.

Multiverse is the key

The multiverse is really the trick that fixes all of Marvel’s death problems. We first saw it in EndgameMarvel brought back the dead Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Gamora (“Zoe Saldana”) in this episode. They’re alternate variants of the characters we love.

Then came Spider-Man has no way home. The multiverse film plucked villains from Sony’s Spider-ManMovies, where they are taken out of specific locations in the realities. That’s how dead villains are alive, and that’s actually a big plot hole that needs fixing.

With that in mind we can see Professor X as the head the Illuminati. Doctor Strange 2 doesn’t have to impact the X-MenRealities in every way

Professor X Multiverse of Madness doesn’t even have to be connected to the worlds we saw in Fox’s Marvel movies. Marvel can turn all those X-Men films and make them part of the MCU canon by using the same actor to play the character. They’re alternate realities, where events happen differently than the primary MCU reality.

Professor X can lead the Illuminati. This is just one of many Xavier variants.

Patrick Stewart’s Doctor Strange 2Teaser

Alternativ, you can also see the events in Doctor Strange 2 could intersect with one of the Fox timelines before Professor X’s death in Logan. Let’s remember that moving through the multiverse will be chaotic. You may be able to travel to different locations in the future or past of alternate realities.

No matter how Marvel chooses to explain Professor X’s death and the MCU cameo, there’s an easy way out. The multiverse.

Marvel will probably want to give the audience a clear explanation. It will be simple enough to understand without having to think about it.

Patrick Stewart knows the solution. After the LoganComments, what else would he sign up for? Doctor Strange 2? But he isn’t going to say anything about it.

That said, the actor knows Professor X’s death and reappearance will puzzle fans. During an interview, he brought up the subject. With Rolling Stone. However, he did it only to dodge questions about Doctor Strange 2.

“This is a very delicate area,”He spoke of the trailer comeo. “All I can say to you is we’ll have to see. But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality.”

The multiverse will again give us the simplest explanation in two months. Multiverse of Madness premieres.