Patients in Wisconsin Say a Dentist Drilled their Teeth in an Insurance Scam

Several patients are speaking out against a Wisconsin dentist who they say drilled their teeth when they didn’t need any work done.

“I feel like I was completely taken advantage of by Dr. Charmoli,”Jacqueline Bradway stated.

Scott Charmoli, who was convicted for healthcare fraud, could face up to a decade in prison. Prosecutors claim that he performed unnecessary drilling in order to obtain the insurance money.

“You’re sitting in the chair and he pulls up the x-ray, and he’s pointing to something gray on the screen and telling you, ‘If you don’t get this done right now, today, if you don’t start this procedure, then your tooth is gonna break,’”Bradway spoke.

Prosecutors claim that Charmoli charged more than $4M for crown procedures at the height of his fraud.

“I’m furious that he took advantage of myself and my wife. My wife is terrified to go to the dentist now,” Todd Tedeschi said.

Around 100 patients have sued the dentist for battery and malpractice.

“They’re having their teeth purposely drilled, purposely broken. That angers people, because no one likes to go to the dentist,”Tom Ogorchock is the attorney.

Charmoli has denied any wrongdoing and did not speak to Inside Edition producers who asked about the allegations.

“What kind of person takes advantage of people when they’re at their most vulnerable?” Bradway said.

Charmoli will be sentenced in June on charges of healthcare fraud.