Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune loses his head as the two most fiercely contested game players almost tie ‘can remember’

WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak nearly lost it as two contestants were neck-and-neck with huge winnings leading up to Thursday’s bonus round.

Fans went nuts and couldn’t remember an episode so competitive.

5 Pat, Wheel of Fortune host, was strapped into for a very ‘tight match.’ Credit: ABC

5 Danielle vs. Breuana was a bitter fight that cost $1.4K. Credit: ABC

Danielle, Breauna and Breauna were both horror and heavy music fans whose grandmother watched Wheel of Fortune every day. They had each put their game faces on.

Danielle, who had previously made her whole earnings by solving one of the toss-ups puzzles, got her total winnings when she entered the three remaining ones. “Healthy Snack” instantly.

Breathe back with “delicious snack” “midnight snack” In seconds.

Danielle had $27 700, Breauana $26,346 when she entered the last puzzle prior to the bonus round.

“That’s a very tight match here,” Pat, 75, admitted, adding: “Just a thousand-plus separating the two ladies at the moment!”

These heated games usually belong to Jeopardy! It was quite an amazing sight!

Breauna was then in overdrive. With just six letters remaining on the final puzzle, she had no choice but to go into hyperdrive. “Phrase”Get it! “I don’t mind if I do” Take the initiative.

“Woah!” Pat said, and she rushed to the podium going over to her. She was impressed that she had it right as the clock went down and didn’t need any more letters.

“Wait until the last second huh!?” He also gave her his approval.

Pat looked at Kyle, the third contestant. He seemed a little bitter that he wasn’t going to win. “They were just beating you up on either side!”

Danielle returned home with $27.7K, a smile and $17.7K. Breuana was able to go to the bonus round.

She got a 10-second timer and the 10 second timer started. “Paying my own way” With just six letters.

She won $70,846 and her family ran to hug her. – “Wow!” Pat ended.

“VERY RIVETING EPISODE!”

The show of force was loved by fans. One user wrote: “$27,000. This is the best non-winning score I have ever seen on YouTube.

“Wow, what a solve on that last ‘phrase’ puzzle!” Breunana wrote another on her second-to-last smooth movement.

“Intense battle between the ladies, amazing winner! I love it!!” A third of the crowd gushed.

One Twitter user lamented Kyle’s middle-place position: “Poor guy getting crushed!”

It can also be referred to as: “Wow not gonna lie, this is a very riveting Wheel of Fortune episode.”

Game show hosts knew they had a winner, so they shared the best. Bonus clip

Breauna’s grandma was shown the episode in her house as she thought it was a great night.

“Braeuana had an amazing night on Wheel of Fortune and no one is more proud than her grandmother!” They wrote.

5 Breuana created this puzzle with these many letters for “I don’t mind it if you do”. Credit: ABC

5 She made a comeback and was awarded ‘Paying my own way’ and $70K in total. Fans called this a “riveting episode”. Credit: ABC