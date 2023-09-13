Pat McAfee must apologize to ESPN after another X rated error.

Pat McAfee, ESPN’s former NFL player and host of the show Pat McAfee, is still adjusting to life at Disney.

The 36-year-old ex-football player turned media star was forced to apologize and restart his sentence after cussing live on air on the Tuesday edition of his YouTube series, the Pat McAfee Show.

2 Pat McAfee apologized for cussing in the air Credit: Twitter/PatMcAfeeShow

2 Pat McAfee joined ESPN just a few short months ago Credit: Twitter/PatMcAfeeShow

McAfee has left FanDuel to join ESPN. The deal is estimated at over $8 million per year. However, it also comes with stricter rules, as Disney owns ESPN, the largest kids’ brand in the entire world.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter shared a clip from the show where McAfee was fired up talking about the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury when he let a cuss word slip.

“I was holding out optimism until Saleh comes up to the thing and goes yep, pop his Achilles ‘we’re f—d,'” McAfee said.

He quickly realized that he could no longer cuss in public and retracted his statement.

McAfee responded, “Oh you can’t do that on ESPN.”

After counting to five, he rephrases what he said.

Saleh would say this every time he stood at the podium.

Disney had prepared for such a scenario, and so decided to broadcast his show with ESPN but with a minor tape delay.

The contract he signed for Fanduel, which lasted four years with a $120 million dollar value at the end 2021 was not renewed.

Disney laid off a number of employees in the wake of ESPN’s purchase of this hit series.

McAfee played eight seasons in the NFL. Two-time Pro Bowl member, he was also All-Pro at punter.

In 2009, the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the 7th round.