Password Game now has a new phase of the moon.

If the Password Game couldn’t get any trickier, it is evolving as we move through different lunar phases – let’s take a look at how the waning gibbous emoji feeds into the social media craze.

The internet has been dominated by online gaming since its conception. The internet had something to offer everyone, whether you liked the old flight simulation games or were only interested in World of Warcraft. However, the latest online game is not a fun way to kill time. For anyone stuck on the emoji level of Neal Agarwal’s Password Game, we’ve done some digging to find out about the current moon phase.

What is the current Moon phase?

On Wednesday, the 5th of July, we are currently in a phase called waning Gibbous. It is the next phase after a full-moon. When the illuminated face of the Moon shrinks, from 99.9% to 50.1% it is called the waning gibbous. The waning gibbous phase occurs after the full moon, and it lasts up until the 3rd quarter moon.

As waxing gibbous (a phase in which we found ourselves last week) means that the moon is growing, waning signifies shrinking. Gibbous is the round to oval shape that the moon takes during this phase.

Full moons are only present for one instance, as the moon orbits the earth and the Earth orbits the sun. But a moon can appear ‘full’ for up to three days.

Find the waning Gibbous Emoji

The waning Gibbous moon is the perfect emoji for those who play the Password Game and are always looking for new moons to add.

The waning Gibbous Emoji is similar to the waxing gibbous one. It was also approved by the United Nations as part of Unicode 6 In 2010, it was added to Emoji 1.0. Emoji 1.0 was released in 2015 and it includes this Emoji.

The nature section in your emoji selection will have this and other moon phases emojis. The glowing moon has a small sliver hanging from its right.

Password Game – More tricks to help you play it

Some players are curious about the number of rules in the Password Game, as they struggle to progress past the first rounds.

The rule that Roman numerals should be multiplied by 35 is one of the most difficult. If you multiply XXXV by 1, then the most common answer would be XXXV. Just be wary if you have to add any capitalized letters that double as Roman numerals, as you’ll have to make them lowercase.

In order to comply with Rule 15, you must include the leap year. A leap year can be any year evenly divided by 4. Use 1996, 2000 2004, 2020, or any other year that is evenly divisible by four as your password.

