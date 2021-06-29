Kajal’s Paris-Paris Set To Release On OTT Platforms | Paris-Paris OTT Release Date

Kajal Agarwal seems to be keeping herself busy not only with a long list of movies paired up with industry stars, but also engaged in a movie where she stars as the female lead. Her latest venture ‘Paris Paris’ has high expectations amongst its fans, keeping them in wait for the movie debut.

‘Paris Paris’ is based on the Hindi movie ‘Queen’ by Vikas Bahl with Kangana Ranaut as the female lead. A quirky and yet controversial movie that guarantees entertainment for viewers from the start to the end. However, the movie the Tamil remake couldn’t make its theatrical debut due to censorship issues that prevent the release within the state.

That couldn’t prevent the production house as there has been news that the filmmaker is in talks to release the movie on an OTT platform. Here is everything we know about a possible OTT release of ‘Paris Paris’.

Paris Paris: OTT Release

Kajal’s project movie was one of the highly anticipated films and was expecting a theatrical release as filming began as early as November 2017. However, due to censorship issues, the movie was banned from release. In 2020, the director and his team were pushing for the movie to premiere on OTT platforms and a recent report has confirmed the same.

Paris Paris: OTT Platform

Since there have been no official statements from any OTT platforms or the production house itself, no one knows who will own the streaming rights to the Tamil movie, ‘Paris Paris’. Despite the uncertainty, there is news going around that the filmmakers are in talks with Amazon Prime Video for the OTT release.

Paris Paris: Official Teaser

With everything about ‘Paris Paris’ up in the air, there is an official movie teaser that could serve as some consolation for the expecting fans. The official teaser was released two years ago by Zee Music South in December 2018 and you can catch it below.