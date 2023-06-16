Parents Speak Out on Sextortion, Suicide and Popular Homecoming King

A family grieving for the loss of a teenager who committed suicide after being victimized by a sextortion scheme.

Jordan DeMay (17) was popular at Michigan’s high school.

Homecoming King believed he also had begun a new romance with an online “woman”.

Jordan was eventually persuaded by “She” to send sexually explicit pictures of him.

Jordan then learned that three Nigerians were the men posing as a “girl”, and threatening him with sending photos of them to friends and relatives if $1000 was not paid.

Jordan received a message that said, “Can you send it to everyone so it becomes viral?” Just pay me now, and I will not expose you.

Jordan sent all the money he had to the men — $300 — but they demanded more.

Jordan said to his extortionists that he was “going to get you.” [going to] “I’m going to kill myself now, because of you.”

Your response?

“Good. “Good. You’ll have to do it or I will. “I swear by God.”

Jordan shot himself dead.

Now, his parents who were devastated by the death of their son are speaking out.

John DeMay told Jordan DeMay that it was an “absolute tragedy” when three men, from the opposite side of our world, broke into his home, which was secured, while he was asleep and murdered his son. It’s impossible to stop it.

Jordan Basford is a New Yorker aged 15 who has a similar story to Jordan.

After being caught up in a plot of extortion, he also killed himself.

John’s son says, “He was terrified and embarrassed and lost his mind.” They kept on hounding his son.

How do they manage it?

Helene Weiss is a lawyer who specializes in cyber security. She explains, “These scammers are so prodigious, that they hack into profiles and it’s not the young girl that you thought you were talking to. It’s a scammer that’s located 7000 miles from you.”

According to her, the number of sexual assaults has doubled between 2019 and now.

DeMays have now a special message for all parents.

Jennifer Buta, Jordan’s mother says: “Keep on talking to them and make sure they know what they did today won’t be the end of their world tomorrow, next week or next month.” Keep letting Jordan’s mom, Jennifer Buta, know you are there for him and that you will support and assist him.

These three Nigerian suspects were accused by the U.S. authorities of sexually exploiting more than 100 teenagers and young men.