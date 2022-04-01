Parents should be aware of the possibility of Covid-related rash in their children.

PARENTS were warned to watch out for Covid-related rash, which can affect toddlers.

Experts say that the only symptom of the bug is skin manifestations.

2 Doctors presented the case of a 1-year-old boy who had his skin redden from being infected by Covid. Credit: British Medical Journal Case Reports

2 He developed a nasty rash that spread to his entire body, causing swelling in his feet. Credit: British Medical Journal Case Reports

Itchy welts and mouth ulcers, Covidtoes and eczema are all possible.

Hospital Dona Estefania, Lisbon (Portugal) described the case a young boy who had his skin swollen with red blotches.

His parents brought him in as he was suffering from vomiting and a fever for the past two days.

A PCR test was positive for coronavirus, but not other respiratory viruses.

The youngster, who was not named, did not have any respiratory symptoms that could be indicative of Covid such as sneezing and a cough.

The one-year old developed a rash after he was left alone overnight.

It began on his forehead and then spread to his chest, stomach, chest, limbs, hands, and feet.

Photos published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports Show the toddler. He is covered in large red splotches.

It was originally described as acute haemorrhagic and oedema infancy (AHEI). This causes large bruise-like lesion, swelling, and fever.

The swelling was mostly located in his extremities, specifically the hands and feet.

A few purpuric lesions were also found on the boy’s skin. This can appear as small dots or larger bruise marks.

The boy did not feel any pain from the rash.

It improved slowly over three days as the boy was given antibiotics. Then, it healed completely in two weeks.

Doctors stated that AHEI is an unusual side effect from Covid after all other possible causes had been ruled out.

“Cutaneous lesions are an atypical manifestation of Covid-19 in children,”They said.

A rash is a common feature of Covid. However, it can last longer and may even require medical attention.

A photo databaseIn the early days of the pandemic, dermatologists set up a photo collection to capture photos of skin conditions related to Covid.

You can identify the signs using the online database of hundreds of photos, which has been classified by the British Association of Dermatologists.

After the child has recovered from the virus, another skin disorder may develop.

It is commonly known as multisystem inflammation syndrome in children (MISC). It can cause skin rash and vomiting, bloodshot eyes, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and dizziness.

Scientists found that children were complaining of these symptoms several weeks after being tested for antibodies in Covid.

It is possible that they did not show any symptoms of the bug at all when they were infected.

MIS-C, also known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem disorder (PIMS), may be fatal in very rare cases.

However, doctors have the ability to manage this new disease.