Parents Shocked To See Their Son Again, Four Months After His Funeral!!

Simphiwe and Nowethu were heartbroken at the death of his most precious gem of their life, their son. The couple burst out in tears, burying the dead body of their son in their back garden. However, four months down the line, the most staggering shock hit them. They were down on their knees when their son miraculously returned to their lives.

Back last year, a couple, Simphiwe Khohliso and Nowethu Kholiso, living in Eastern Cape, were devastated at the death of their beloved son, Simzuzile Khohliso. They were in an ocean of tears when the couple attended the funeral of their son.

Dark clouds surrounded the couple and witnessing the decaying body of their son was something unbearable for the couple. With the couple slowly moving on to normal life, a shock turned their life upside down again. Back in December, they were again tearfully for someone who was actually not their biological son.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana suggested an official DNA test to confirm that the person was the biological son of the couple. Nowethu burst out in tears and said, “He is my son. We just want an official confirmation, DNA results and the government process to be finalized to prove something we already know. “

Reportedly, Simzuzile vanished on May 14 as he went shopping. However, later after his death, news popped out, and the couple buried a stranger, believing it was their son. But now, all of a sudden, their actual son is back, and he is alive.

The identity of their son was revealed via radio announcement. The broadcast revealed that Simzuzile is still alive and his family was ordered to reach out to Hlabisa Hospital in Kwazulu Natal.