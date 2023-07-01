Parents Narrate Hilarious GRM Prom video

Parents narrate a funny GRWM prom clip for their daughter in a viral video. People believe her parents to be undercover haters.

The senior prom can be a memorable experience for seniors. Before social media was a thing people used professional cameras to take photos and record videos. The game has now changed. Thanks to social media, students are showing every aspect of their prom experience — from short clips to longer Get Ready With Me (GRWM) and Point of View (POV) videos.

The article continues after the advertisement

In this TikTok era, seniors enjoy creating GRWM video proms. However, one high school senior decided to switch things up by having her parents narrate her experience — and the video is hilarious. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

The article continues after the advertisement

A viral video shows parents hilariously narrating their daughter’s GRWM prom video on TikTok.

You are loved by your parents and they will not hesitate to throw you some shade. Creator in an April 2023 TikTok Video Chrissy Burns (@thechrissyburnss) shared her GRWM content as she prepared for the last hurrah before college — prom. “Parents lowkey be your biggest haters,” Chrissy captioned the video. As the video starts, you hear Chrissy’s mom kick off the narration.

“Hi, this is Chrissy’s mom and dad and she’s asked us to do a GRWM prom edition,” her mom says as Chrissy looks into the camera. “First of all, why is she showing y’all the basket of clothes behind her head in her room, but whatever.” LOL. Chrissy then applies an oil gel on her lids in order to remove her eyelashes.

The article continues after the advertisement

“OK, so she wants to get all shined up and she is taking off those lashes,” her mom says as the frame switches to Chrissy wearing a pink bonnet in bed. “Well, she’s just getting up I see,” Chrissy’s dad chimes in.”In her all pink.”

The article continues after the advertisement

As her parents share their comments about her having no eyelashes and how “white her eyes are,” the frame switches to a fully dressed Chrissy heading out the door. “Ooohh,” Chrissy’s parents say.

“Maybe the glasses are to cover up the lashes, or lack thereof,” Chrissy’s mom adds. “She’s cute though.” Chrissy’s dad agrees and points out her other attributes. Chrissy then is seen in the nail salon getting a fresh manicure and her parents joke about her “feeling herself.” Chrissy is then seen in a car eating a lollipop and her mom says she guesses that the nails “deserve a lollipop.” LOL.

The article continues after the advertisement

Her father then throws shade pointing at how good Chrissy’s toes look in Jesus sandals aka Birkenstocks. Chrissy then dances in her room. “OK we’re knucking if we buck,” her parents said. Chrissy then shows her hair in its natural state as she gets ready to style it.

The article continues after the advertisement

“Wow,” her parents say together. “That went from 100 to three real fast.” Her mother questions her showing that to TikTok but says that she does look unapologetically natural, with her father calling her “beautiful.” Chrissy appears with loose blond hair extensions after tapping on the screen.

“OK, let’s trust the process,” her mother says. “One thing is for certain, she thinks she’s fine.” Chrissy later shows off two curled tendrils in front, and her parents applaud. We then see Chrissy showing off her toes in white for the camera. “Oooh,” her parents say as we see some progress with her makeup. “Yes, brows!”

The article continues after the advertisement

Chrissy shows off her stunning eye makeup and then reveals the complete look to her parents. “Ooooh, that’s what we were going for,” Chrissy’s mom says. “That’s so beautiful,” Chrissy’s dad chimes in as we see her complete look with her prom dress on.

The article continues after the advertisement

Chrissy posts pictures of herself next to water. “Yes, putting in a little light work,” Chrissy’s mom says. “Oooh, in front of the Savannah River in downtown Savannah … well no but that’s on the South Carolina side by Hutchinson Island,” Dad says. The final seconds of the video show Chrissy showing a back view of her dress, and the “wows” and “oohs” from her parents were nonstop.

The article continues after the advertisement

TikTok users enjoyed Chrissy’s parents’ narration and also called them haters in a joking way.

It’s fun to get your parents involved in social media. And while Chrissy’s parents were hilarious with their commentary, folks loved how much they were enamored with her. “She’s nice, very smart,” one person commented while mimicking Chrissy’s father’s sentiments. “The way they got quiet when she showed the extensions,” another person chimed in.