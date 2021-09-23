Parents heard screams after girl, 7, hit by HGV and left fighting for life as she headed home from school

PARENTS heard screams after a seven-year-old girl was hit by an HGV as she headed home from school.

After being hit by a large-sized vehicle, the youngster is in serious condition.

2 The schoolgirl sustained potentially life-changing leg injuries in the horror HGV collision Credit: NCJMedia

The youngster was struck by the tipper truck just after 3pm on Monday outside Knop Law Primary School, in Chapel House, Newcastle.

One local resident “I heard screams coming from outside and I looked out of the window.”

The resident usual sound children make on their way to school wasn’t this morning and instead they were “very quiet”.

“There’s usually sounds of laughing outside the school and it’s lovely to

hear, but there’s been nothing since,” They said.

“For the children and their friends it is awful. Those lorries are so big. I never want to see anything like that again. I can’t stop thinking about

it.”

The schoolgirl was struck near the intersection of Chadderton Drive & Hillhead Parkway.

Police say she remains in a stable but critical condition after being rushed to hospital for potentially life-altering leg injuries.

Cops confirmed that the HGV driver stopped at the scene and have been identified.

This horrific crash happened just ten minutes before the end of the youngest year groups for the day.

Headteacher Liz Simpson told parents: “It is with deep sadness that I have to confirm one of our children was involved in a road traffic incident outside of our school yesterday afternoon.

“She is currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries and our hearts go out to her and her family at this terrible time. The whole of the school community is in shock at this sad news.”

Northumbria Police are investigating the incident and have appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or witnesses to come forward.

Parents told of their horror at the school-time smash and described the following morning’s school run as “horrendous”.

One mum, who wished not to be named, told Chronicle Live: “The drop off this morning was horrendous, it was eerily quiet and no-one even spoke to each other.

It was so tragic that they all held on tight to their children.

“My son sometimes thinks it’s not cool to hold his mam’s hand, but by God he held my hand all the way home yesterday.”

Sergeant Steve Armstrong stated that this was a horrible incident for all involved. A seven-year old child was rushed to the hospital, where her condition has been described as critical.

“The injuries she has sustained could be life-changing and we are committed to find out exactly what happened in the moments prior to the collision.

“This occurred in a busy area, near Knop Law Primary School. I am appealing to anyone who was there yesterday afternoon to come forward.

“Please check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our investigation. Equally, we want to hear from anybody who believes they witnessed this collision.”