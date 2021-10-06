Paranormal Activity 7 Trailer Reveals the New Reboot

The “Paranormal Activity” franchise is back, and this time it’s going Amish. Paramount+ today released the first trailer for “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” the seventh installment in the series that serves as something of a reboot for the franchise that began in 2007.

Directed by William Eubank (“Underwater”) and written by Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day”), the story follows a documentary filmmaker (Emily Bader) as she travels to a secluded Amish community where she hopes to connect with her extended family and learn more about her long-lost mother. Once there, however, strange happenings occur and she realizes all may not be as calm and quiet as it seems.

While the original “Paranormal Activity” films kicked off the boon of found footage movies, this looks to be a bit more polished visually. And story-wise, it’s clearly taking influence from the popularity of mythic cult-like horror films in the vein of “The Witch” and “Midsommar.”

“Paranormal Activity 7” also stars Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Henry Ayers-Brown. The film is produced by Jason Blum and Oren Peli and executive produced by Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey.

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” will be released exclusively on the streaming service Paramount+ on Oct. 29. That same day, the feature-length documentary “Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity,” which chronicles the origins and making of the franchise, will also be available to stream on Paramount+.