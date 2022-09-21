Paramount with New Director Moves Forward Will Smith-Produced Film, ‘Brilliance’

A film project called “Brilliance”Produced by Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, and set at Paramount, this production has made a significant step forward. The studio is currently in discussions with “Ms. Marvel”Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, filmmaker, will direct the film. A person with experience in the project said.

Thought “Brilliance”This script has been in circulation for years. Paramount bought the script back from Smith in 2019. Obaid-Chinoy is now the director. And Smith, who has not made a film since the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year ahead of his Best Actor win, is still attached to produce via his company Westbrook Studios alongside Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki.

Smith was initially attached to star in the film. However, Smith has stated that he has not officially committed to star in the film. “Brilliance”At this stage.

“Brilliance”This adaptation is based on Marcus Sakey’s novel. It imagines a future in which 1% of the world’s population is born with special mental and physical gifts, leading the world’s governments to track them and have branded them “brilliants.”The main character, a special agent who has brilliant gifts, is charged with finding a violent criminal brilliantly or. “abnorm,”Anyone who wants to incite civil war between ordinary people and those with special gifts.

Obaid Chinoy will make her directorial debut as a narrative feature director on “Brilliance,”However, “Ms. Marvel”She has also directed the Oscar-nominated documentary films “Saving Face” and “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.”

Akiva Goldsman wrote the script for “Brilliance”And is also producing via his Weed Road Pictures, along with Shane Salerno via The Story Factory and James Lassiter. Sakey serves as co-producer.

Smith’s next project would be “Emancipation,”A Civil War-era drama directed and released by Apple. But, a New York Times report this weekend revealed that the streamer was weighing when to release the movie, for this year, or in 2023, to escape the Oscars shadow.

Deadline first reported the news of Obaid-Chinoy’s attachment.