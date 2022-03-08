Paramount+ Tops U.S. According to a new streaming report, Paramount+ will see a significant increase in subscribers by 2021

During that time, Disney+ was No. 1 in global growth, according to Antenna’s annual report

Paramount+ had the advantage of replacing CBS All Access which was launched in 2014. “They’ve had a really good head start, with regards to user base and data,”Evan Shapiro (media analyst, founder of ESHAP) was mentioned.

Paramount+ boasted 27 million sign-ups in the U.S. in 2021, outdistancing all other streamers, according to Antenna’s Year in Streaming Report.

Chart (Antenna), Premium SVOD Sign Ups 2021 Chart

CBS All Access/Paramount+ saw an enormous surge in sign-ups — over 5 million of its total haul — around major content moments, such as the Super Bowl. Antenna reported that 750,000 people signed up to CBS All Access (Feb. 7, 2021), which was the largest day-of user acquisition of any service that year.

Premium SVOD Daily Signups 2021 chart (Antenna

Shapiro also highlighted another reason for Paramount+ subscribers’ growth. “Part of it is their content, but having an ad-supported tier is also really important,”He said. “If you look at the platform chart, 31% of their subscribers are coming from Amazon channels. That’s enormously influential. Amazon Channels is a very good market, the [rate of cancellations, called churn] tends to be a lot lower for new services, specifically because it’s like a bundle.”

HBO Max suffered a loss in subscribers of 4.2 Million when it ended its relationship Amazon on September 15. However, users can still sign up to HBO Max through iTunes or Roku.

While Paramount+ bested the competition for U.S. subscribers, IP king Disney+ dominated streaming worldwide, including one of the biggest markets in the world, India, where it’s available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+, which greatly benefits from being bundled with Hulu and ESPN, recently announced an ad-supported option that will fit nicely with Hulu’s offerings, Shapiro noted. Antenna monitored only five of the 10 services it tracked in 2021. These were Discovery+, HBO Max and Hulu. Paramount+ and Peacock were the other options.

The overall number of streaming customers grew by 27% last year, Antenna reported, and most of that came from newer players like NBC’s streaming service Peacock, Apple TV+ and Discovery+. Unlike Netflix, these services get most of their sign-ups through app stores and third-party distributors.

Peacock saw a jump last year around the Summer 2020 games that finally happened in July 2021 — but lost a considerable amount to churn, notes Shapiro. Now that NBCUniversal and Hulu have ended their agreements, Peacock can stream content such as “Saturday Night Live”And “This Is Us,” viewers looking for those shows may boost Peacock’s 2022 numbers.

Shapiro states that Amazon Channels are available for Discovery+, Paramount+ Showtime, Starz, and Showtime. But, exact numbers can be difficult to pinpoint. Antenna reports that all Amazon Channels account to 18.2 million subscribers, or 41% of the streaming audience.

Antenna’s report tracks U.S. consumers billed via direct distribution, Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Hulu (add-ons), Roku, and YouTube TV (add-ons).