Paramount+ Tops U.S. According to a new streaming report, Paramount+ will see a significant increase in subscribers by 2021

Tom O'Brien
During that time, Disney+ was No. 1 in global growth, according to Antenna’s annual report

Paramount+ boasted 27 million sign-ups in the U.S. in 2021, outdistancing all other streamers, according to Antenna’s Year in Streaming Report.

Paramount+ had the advantage of replacing CBS All Access which was launched in 2014. “They’ve had a really good head start, with regards to user base and data,”Evan Shapiro (media analyst, founder of ESHAP) was mentioned.

