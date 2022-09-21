Paramount+ Sets First Date for ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

“Criminal Minds: Evolution,”Paramount+ has been given the official premiere date for the streaming revival on CBS’ popular CBS series.

Two episodes of the 10-episode premiere season of the new series will air on Nov. 24, with the first episode. From the midseason finale Dec. 15, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. The finale will be broadcast on February 9. New episodes will then resume airing on Thursdays from Jan. 12.

The announcement was made by series showrunner Erica Messer during a panel for Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) day.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution”was ordered to series by the BBC in July. It was first reported that it was being developed in 2021. It will feature the return of Joe Mantegna and A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness Aisha Tye, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster and Adam Rodriguez will all return. Zach Gilford will be a guest star for a full season. The series will combine serialized storytelling and the procedural format from the original series.

According to the official series description “The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Messer acts as writer, showrunner, executive producer, and director. Breen Frazier (writer) and Chris Barbour (executive producers), while Glenn Kershaw (director and executive producer) will be directing. Mark Gordon will also be an executive producer. CBS Studios and ABC Signature both produce.

Jeff Davis created it. “Criminal Minds”The series was extremely popular for CBS and ran for 15 seasons with 324 episodes. It remained one of CBS’ most watched shows throughout most of its time on the air. In February 2020, the series ended its run on CBS.