Paramount Players to Combine Under Film Group President Jeremy Kramer to Exit

Paramount Pictures, led by Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek, announced Tuesday that they will merge their Paramount Players banner to create the Paramount Pictures motion-pic group.

Paramount Players president Jeremy Kramer is stepping down as a result. He was previously under the CEO and president Brian Robbins.

“Partnering with our filmmakers across a range of genres and budgets is critical to our studio’s vibrancy and our business’ long-term success,”Robbins stated this in a statement. “In uniting Paramount Players within the larger Motion Picture Group, our goal is to optimize the power of one division to scale the expertise and skill set of an incredibly talented team of executives under Daria and Mike.”

“Over the last couple of years, Jeremy has played an integral role in further establishing Players as a youthful, entrepreneurial production arm throughout the industry and within our own company, and I want to thank him for all of his contributions and leadership,” Robbins added on Kramer’s departure.

The following projects are planned for players “Apartment 7A” starring Julia Garner and being produced by John Krasinski and Michael Bay, “On the Come Up,” which is an adaptation of Angie Thomas’ follow-up to “The Hate U Give,” “Significant Other” starring Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy, the comedy “Senior Year”Rebel Wilson and “Something’s Wrong With Rose” starring Sosie Bacon.

Ireland and Cercek have promoted three players as part of the reorganization. Ashley Brucks, previously Senior EVP Production, will now be Head of Development, Paramount Players. Jonathan Gonda, Vanessa Joyce and Vanessa Joyce, who previously held senior vice presidents positions, will be elevated to executive vice presidents for production.

“This is the start of a new chapter for the Paramount Motion Picture Group,”Cercek and Ireland made the statement in a joint statement. “Ashley, Jon and Vanessa are standout executives, and their promotions are well-deserved. At Players, Jeremy has assembled a strong team and this newly combined group is going to energize our efforts to make smart, fun, commercial movies across a wide range of budgets and genres.”

Paramount Players was established in 2017 by Jim Gianopulos. It was previously managed by Robbins. The division has produced films such as “What Men Want”Taraji P. Henson, the most recent “Paranormal Activity Film”The live-action “Dora the Explorer”Film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,”You can also find other useful information.

In 2020, Kramer was elected president of Paramount Players. Kramer was previously an executive producer at 20.Th Century Fox, Red Hour Films, DreamWorks and Miramax and had overseen work on more than 60 films, including “Tropic Thunder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,”The “Deadpool”Franchises and many more

Since 2008, Brucks has been working with Paramount Pictures on the production and development of films. “Scream,” “A Quiet Place”And “Paranormal Activity.” Joyce first joined Paramount Pictures in 2012 as a creative executive after serving at Summit Entertainment. Gonda, who had previously worked at Warner Bros. in the role of vice president for production, joined Paramount Pictures in 2017.