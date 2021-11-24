Paramount Greenlit Clifford the Big Red Dog Sequel

Paramount is working on a sequel to this family film. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,”Tuesday was the official announcement by the studio.

Released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 10 to take advantage of kids off from school for Veterans’ Day, “Clifford”Earned a $22 million extended opening weekend total It has made $33.5 millionTwo weekends have been spent on this film so far. The film was originally scheduled for release in theaters in September but Paramount+ moved it to November.

Paramount has touted the film’s strong performance on streaming, as “Clifford”Paramount+ has launched the film that is currently being watched most. Paramount has maintained its current move on “Clifford” as a way to make the film available for families who aren’t ready to return to theaters as the CDC has only recently approved the use of COVID vaccines for kids ages 5-11.

“We know that segments of the family audience are not ready to come back to theatres given where we are with the current state of the pandemic,” Paramount Pictures domestic distribution president Chris Aronson said on opening weekend. “Until vax levels amongst children are more robust, this release strategy is very successful because it gives families a choice of seeing the film in theaters or on Paramount+, while also priming the exhibition pump, which we very much believe in.”

Paramount didn’t say whether or not the “Clifford”Universal announced Monday that the sequel would be a theatrically unique title. This promise was made by Universal upon its announcement of a third sequel “Trolls”DreamWorks Films. Universal was the first studio that experimented with streaming films and on-demand. “Trolls: World Tour,” having announced the film’s departure from theaters at the very start of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Clifford”This partnership was formed with eOne which handles distribution in Canada and the U.K. and Scholastic which publishes The “Clifford” children’s books upon which the film is based. The film will not be theatrically released overseas. However, it will be released in France and Germany in the first week December.