Panga & Street Dancer Day 7 Collection – 7th Day Box Office Collections Of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga And Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer

It has just been six days since the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Street Dancer 3D. Both the movies are doing awesome at the box office. Panga and Street Dancer 3D both were released on 24th January 2020. Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Street Dancer 3D has been directed by Remo D’Souza.

Day 7 Box Office Collections of Panga

On Thursday, Day 7 Panga made a total box office collection of 1.1 Crores in India.

On Thursday, Day 7 Panga made a total box office collection of 0.50 Crores Worldwide.

Day 7 Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D

On Thursday, Day 7 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 2.3 Crores in India.

On Thursday, Day 7 Street Dancer 3D made a total box office collection of 3.10 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

We have seen the amount of collection after each and every passing show, but now things have started to slow down. Collections are smaller than previous collections.

