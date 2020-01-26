Panga Day 3 Collection – 3rd Day Box Office Collections Of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga

It has just been two days since the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and the movie is doing well at the box office. Panga released on 24th January 2020. The movie has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut is performing the lead roll in the movie.

Central Recorder has also published Box Office Collections of Panga from the very first day of its opening. If you want to know the day-wise collections of Panga at the Box Office then you can check out the other posts on our website.

Day 3 Box Office Collections of Panga India

On Sunday, Day 3 Panga made a total box office collection of 8.00 Crores in India.

Day 3 Box Office Collections of Panga Worldwide

On Sunday, Day 3 Panga made a total box office collection of 4.10 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

We have seen the amount of collection after each and every passing show and the occupancy is also increasing after each and every show. Panga had a decent opening at the box office but the day-wise collection is just doubling each and every coming day. Obviously, this is the power of “Good Content”.

What do you think about the collections of Panga? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Will the be able to get into the 50 Crores Club? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.