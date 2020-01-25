Panga Day 2 Collection – 2nd Day Box Office Collections Of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga

The movie Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is led by Kangna Ranawat as the lead role. The movie is starred by Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. Panga is a very inspiring movie and shows the struggle and overcoming of stereotypes of a national level Kabbadi player from India.

The movie released on Friday, 24th January and the collection of the movie for the first day are already out. Panga made a total of 2.70 Crores on its opening at the Box Office. Experts say that the collection for the first day is smaller than expected.

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Panga India

On Saturday, Day 2 Panga made a total box office collection of 4.30 Crores in India.

Day 2 Box Office Collections of Panga Worldwide

On Saturday, Day 2 Panga made a total box office collection of 2.00 Crores Worldwide.

On the second day, the collection of Panga doubled at the box office and has been considered a hit. The fans are loving the movie and are appreciating the acting of Kangna Ranawat.

Until now the audience and the critics have given very good reviews about the movie so this seems like the movie is going to make a good amount of collections in the coming days.

What do you think about the collections of Panga? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Will the be able to get into the 50 Crores Club? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.