Panga Day 1 Collection – 1st Day Box Office Collections Of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga

The Hindi movie panga is now on the big screens. The movie has released today on Friday 24th January. It’s a Kangana Ranaut film. It’s also an awaited and popular films before the releasing date with its trailer.

The film is likely in competition with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movie Super dancer 3. According to the reports, Kangana Ranaut film Panga can not perform best near the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movie Super dancer 3. The starting collection and theatre occupied ration of Panga is comparatively low. Yet the night result to come.

Day 1 Box Office Collections Of Panga

Panga was expected to collect well on the box office of it’sd first day. Though it may not compete Varun Dhawan films. But panga is likely to earn 4 Cr on the first day. 4Cr on day one collection of the Panga film. The film launched in Hindi. The 4Cr collection that Panga can collect that’s from the global theatre.

Panga Day 1 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

The movie is on the big screen and the ratio below we are going to see to know how much it can impact on the estimated day 1 collection of Panga. In morning there was 10% occupied by the film panga in the theatre. In the Afternoon that there was approx 12% occupied by the film panga in the theatre. The evening and night result yet to see.

Though the expert and the producer of the film tells that they can easily hit the 4 Cr collection on day 1 of Panga.