Panchayat Season 2 Release Date on Prime Video | Jitendra Kumar to Return for Another Season?

TVF Originals are a classy combination of Excellent execution and Intelligent writing. there are doses of reality in them as well. The Panchayat series became one of the highest-rated series ever in the OTT history of India. It was released on Amazon Prime on 3rd April 2021.

Panchayat Season 2 OTT Release Prime Video

Well since the series concluded, the fans have been yearning for a season 2. They have been much hyped and excited about it already. Season 1 left the audience with all the hopes and possibilities in their minds for a sophomore. However, as much as the fans desire for it, there has been no confirmation as to either the renewal or release of season 2.

Panchayat Season 2 Plot Expectations

Season 1 concluded, with Jeetu trying to cope up with the amenity lacking rural life. He in the end somewhat learns to appreciate the little things that he has. The wife of Pradhan taking a step closer to the empowerment of women in the villages and other rural areas. The possibility of a romance between jeetu and the daughter of pradhan, Rinki.

Panchayat Reception

Panchayat series got nominated for several awards, Best originals award, Best Storyline Awards, Best Direction and Cinematography, and many more. the critics majorly praised the epic depiction of the rural setup, their ways, customs, and everything else being so authentic.

The series succeeded in delivering the message to its audience that even if things are going horribly and not as per the plan, then learn to accept it, cherish it, and adapt to it.

Panchayat Cast

Each character of the story was adorable and had a distinct unique persona about it. The actors who were in Panchayat comprise Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati sarkar, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Pooja Singh, Subendhu Chakraborty, Sushil Tandon, Mubarak Khan, Kamal Rai, Govind Lobhani, Bal Mukund Rai, Salim Ansari, Mohd. Shakir