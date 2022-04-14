Pamela Anderson Receives Standing Ovation After Broadway Debut as Roxy Hart in ‘Chicago’

Pamela Anderson made her highly anticipated debut on Broadway Tuesday as Roxy Hart in “Chicago.”

The crowd went wild for the “Baywatch” star, who theater goers said was a “natural performer” and “so good” as the star of the show.

“I loved it, I absolutely loved it,” another theater goer told Inside Edition.

Anderson moved confidently and holds her own in the musical, Inside Edition reporter Alison Hall said after watching the show on opening night.

“Pamela Anderson was fabulous as Roxy Hart—she really embodied the role,” Hall said. “She was charismatic, she was funny, she was entertaining and the crowd absolutely loved her, giving her a huge round of applause, a standing ovation at the end of the show.”

Anderson signed playbills for fans outside the theater following the show.

Tuesday’s performance and the reception it has received is just the kind of triumph Anderson needs after a bumpy year that saw the release of “Pam and Tommy,” the Hulu mini-series that examined her and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape scandal.

The show’s focus on the sex tape “brings back a very painful time for her,” a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. “She feels so violated to this day. It brings back a very painful time for her,” the source said of the burglary and release of the tape.

But Tuesday, there was no mention of past traumas or drama, as all eyes were on Anderson for all the reasons she would want.

“I’m feeling so good! I wanna do it again and again and again!” Anderson said.