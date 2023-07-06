Paige Spiranac’s rival Katie Sigmond shows her bum in a bikini with a friend and fans say ‘oh, my god’

Katie Sigmond – an influential woman – flashed again her bum on social media — and was this time joined by a female friend.

Instagram is a popular platform for the 20-year-old to show off her peach behind.

Katie Sigmond flashed her bum in a Fourth of July post

Katie Sigmond showed off her bottom in a post on the Fourth of JulyCredit: KATIE SIGMOND / INSTAGRAM
The latest picture of her in a tiny, red bikini as she watched fireworks for the Fourth of Independence delighted fans.

She was joined in the new pictures by her friend.

A male colleague pulled his pants down at the exact same time that Sigmond did.

Even the star of social media was shocked by his actions.

Katie Sigmond shows off bum as fans joke 'it has its own personality'
Paige Spiranac rival Katie Sigmond risks golf course ban with outfit

Fans also could not believe what they saw on Instagram.

A commentator said: “To be honest, I didn’t see the butt that I had hoped to today.”

One joke said: “Second picture is definitely the best.”

Another said “Oh, my God.”

Katie joked, in the caption, that “the 4th of July ended with a bang.”

Katie has been labeled unreal for some of her bikini snaps in the past.

She mixes up glam content with golf tips in her posts.

Katie is a social media star with more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and over 7.3 millions on TikTok.

Sigmond rose to fame after trying to shoot a golf ball over the Grand Canyon last year.

Her daring postings and her large fan base have made her a serious competitor to golf influencer Paige Spiranac.

