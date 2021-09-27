Paige Spiranac praises Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘power move’ during USA Ryder Cup win

Paige Spiranac has hailed Bryson DeChambeau for his “power move” during USA’s Ryder Cup triumph over Europe on Sunday.

Steve Stricker’s men are on the verge of wrapping up their biggest ever win in the competition, having trounced their old rivals over the past three days.

As things stand they are in with a chance of bettering the previous record win of 18.5-9.5, which would represent a historic success for America.

DeChambeau played his part in helping USA storm over the line on Sunday, ending Sergio Garcia’s 100 per cent record with a 3&2 win to leave the hosts on the brink of victory at Whistling Straits.







And as early as the very first hole, Spiranac believes the 28-year-old flexed his muscles by walking off the tee with his putter in hand.

The golf stunner, who has close to 500,000 followers on Twitter, wrote: “Bryson walking off the first tee with putter in hand is such a power move.”

After getting the better of Garcia, the all-time leading Ryder Cup point scorer, DeChambeau said: “He’s an unbelievable player in match play.”

“Today I knew it was gonna be a tough fight and I had to go out and make a lot of birdies.

“This golf course does suit me pretty well, but I was fortunate enough to hit some really great wedge shots and a couple of good bombs out there.







“I fed off [the energy from the crowd] every single shot. They were electric.

“It’s an atmosphere that you don’t get very often, but one that you certainly appreciate when you do.”

USA came into the final day in Wisconsin with a six-point lead in the bank, meaning they only needed 3.5 singles points to regain the trophy.







Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter produced the highlights of an otherwise embarrassing session for Europe, coming out on top in their battles with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

The visitors failed to win each of the other seven singles that have been wrapped up, losing five of them, while the two remaining matches are tied heading into the final few holes.