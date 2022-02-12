Paige Lorenze Proves Her Relationship With Boyfriend Morgan Wallen Is Going Strong

When Morgan Wallen took the stage in New York City for his sold out February 9 concert at Madison Square Garden, he had an extra dedicated fan in the audience. Attendees spotted a fervent Paige Lorenze in the crowd, who was reportedly cheering on Wallen, per Page Six. More than just supporting her guy, Lorenze seemed to be spending quality time with Wallen’s sister Ashlyne — the two reportedly are friends. Later, Lorenze posted a photo of herself backstage at the concert, nuzzling up against the singer while Wallen gleefully smiles in a cut-off sleeve shirt and his hand on her lower back. “i love you! and am so proud of you,” Lorenze captioned at the bottom of her Instagram Story, Page Six noted.

Previously, Morgan Wallen was engaged to Katie Smith a few years before linking up with Lorenze. The country singer and Smith also have a son named Indigo together. As for Lorenze, she was previously linked up with “Call Me by Your Name” star Armie Hammer. Lorenze claimed Hammer liked to use knives in their romantic romps, even sharing a photo of the letter “A” carved into her with a knife with Page Six. Hammer allegedly made the lasting mark and supposedly bragged to his friends about it, as she told the outlet. The two split up after four months together.

Well, it seems Lorenze has a thing for headline-making guys — for better or worse.