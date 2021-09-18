Page 3 model celebrates two-year anniversary posing for Daily Star with racy exposé

Model Apollonia Llewellyn is celebrating two years posing for Daily Star’s Page 3.

To celebrate, the 21-year-old beauty, often known as Barbi, took to Instagram.

As she shared the news, the blonde bombshell posted a backstage photo from one her shoots.

She wore a small white crop top and matched it with tiny thong bikini shorts.

As she stared intensely at the camera, the stunner combined her flesh-flashing performance with natural hair and glowing makeup.

She captioned the post: “A whole 2 years doing Page 3 @dailystar.”







(Image: Apollonia Llewellyn / Instagram)



Her fans were loving the post as it racked up more than 6,000 likes and tons of comments.

One exclaimed: “Go girl,” as another wrote: “Smashing it.”

A third told her: “Proud of you babe.”

The backstage shot isn’t the only sizzling photo Apollonia has shared online though

She often wows her 394,000 followers with racy snaps from her modelling shoots or daily life, which get people hot under the collar.







(Image: Apollonia Llewellyn / Instagram)







(Image: Apollonia Llewellyn / Instagram)



This includes underwear shots, bikini snaps and risqué outfits.

She also models for PrettyLittleThing as well as Boohoo.

Her OnlyFans account is also hers, and she’s certainly making some serious cash.

Apollonia announced back in June that she had made a cool $100,000 (£70,000) from the racy subscription-based site.

She announced the news by writing: “Happy $100k @onlyfans to you.







(Image: Apollonia Llewellyn/Instagram)









(Image: Apollonia Llewellyn / Instagram)



“It’s mind blowing how much money can be made from this platform! If you’d of asked me 2 years ago to get OnlyFans I would of said ABSOLUTELY NOT!

“Because it had such a bad stigma around it that it was an 18+ rated site with nudity bla bla. But it’s actually not.

“I know so many fashion bloggers, make up artists, athletes and many more that use OnlyFans.

“So I decided to use this platform for all my unseen fashion & bikini content, and it definitely changed my life!”

The model also recently hit headlines as she rivalled Pamela Anderson in one of her bikini ads.

She posed in a tiny red two-piece, which didn’t leave much to the imagination, as she simply wrote: “Baywatch.”

Get all the biggest Lifestyle news straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Daily Star Hot Topics newsletter