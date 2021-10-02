Ozzy Osbourne Announces He’s Collecting Guitar Gods For His Upcoming New Album

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has assembled an arsenal of guitar gods — Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde — for his upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2020’s similarly all-star Ordinary Man.

In an interview on his namesake channel Ozzy’s Boneyard on Sirius XM (BlabbermouthOsbourne also gave a report on the progress of his new LP. Ordinary ManAndrew Watt produced the film.

Osbourne responded to a question regarding collaborating with so many rock icons during a pandemic. “You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them]. The good thing is it’s interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don’t work, you can’t [just let it go] ’cause they’ll get all pissed off.”

While Osbourne didn’t face any situations where his collaborators rejected his songs, he said Clapton had minor issues with their song featuring the word “Jesus,”But he delivered. “very good”Solo for the track.

Watt previously stated that other new album guests include Metallica’s Robert Trujillo — a former member of Osbourne’s band — as well as drummers like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

2020’sOrdinary Man boasted a guest list that included Elton John, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Tom Morello, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Osbourne’s daughter Kelly. A week after that album’s release, Osbourne proclaimed that he was already in the studio for the follow-up.

In addition to working his new album — release date TBD — Osbourne recently reissued his classic solo LP No More Tears to mark that album’s 30th anniversary.