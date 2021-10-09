Ozy’s Downfall and Facebook Under Fire

This week on “-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Lawrence Yee talk about the potential IATSE strike that may bring Hollywood productions to a standstill.

Then, a discussion about whether Facebook should face government regulation. A whistleblower recently exposed the social media giant’s business practices that she said “harms” users and American democracy.

That’s followed by a debate if Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special — “The Closer” — should be edited or removed for containing transphobic jokes.

Then, an interview with Eugene S. Robinson, the former editor at large of Ozy. Robinson weighs in on the company’s sudden collapse after a damning NYT expose. He also talks about CEO Carlos Watson’s role in its downfall. Get a preview of their conversation in the video above.

And finally, a chat with Netflix’s head of global film Scott Stuber, who shared how he plans to turn the streamer into the best film studio in the world. Stuber spoke as part of ’s TheGrill 2021, which you can learn more about here.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Lawrence Yee. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgeable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.