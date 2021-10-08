Owners Spring Into Action to Save Chihuahua Attacked by Coyote

Owners Spring Into Action to Save Chihuahua Attacked by Coyote
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

First came the desperate barking, then a frightening sight: a coyote chasing a chihuahua through its backyard catches up and chomps down on the poor little pup.

The coyote starts to make a getaway with the dog still in its jaws, but homeowners Kerri and Larry Ruiz came to the rescue.

Horrified by watching the life and death struggle of their beloved pet, Kerri sprang into action.

She grabbed a secret weapon, an airhorn, and gave it a blast. 

Little Chico the chihuahua suffered a broken rib and scratches, but he’s lucky to be alive.

He has since recovered and is happy and healthy. 

The coyote had been able to jump the backyard fence in the Chatsworth, California, neighborhood. From now on, Chico’s owners say they will never leave their dogs unattended. 

 

Latest News

Previous articleNicki Minaj and Andy Cohen Host ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact