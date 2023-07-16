Owen Wilson’s Daughter Grows up Not Seeing Dad Who Lives Close to His 2 Sons & Has Nicknames for Them

Owen Wilson | Finn Lindqvist Wilson, Lyla Aranya Wilson, and Robert Ford Wilson | Source: instagram.com/varunie | Getty Images

“Marry Me” actor Owen Wilson is a father of three.

However, the 54-year-old Hollywood hunk reportedly prefers to spend time with only two of his three kids.

According to the mother of his little daughter, Wilson has chosen not to have any contact with the child, although he supports her financially.

Owen Wilson is a highly acclaimed Hollywood actor known for his dramatic, comedic, and romantic performances. His breakthrough role came in the 1996 film “Bottle Rocket,” which he co-wrote with his filmmaker friend Wes Anderson.

This marked the beginning of a successful partnership, as the duo collaborated on several critically acclaimed films, including “Rushmore” (1998) and “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001). Wilson’s career continued to flourish with a string of memorable roles in movies such as “Zoolander” (2001), “Wedding Crashers” (2005), and “Midnight in Paris” (2011).

Actor Owen Wilson on July 12, 2021, in Cannes, France | Source: Getty Images

Besides being a shining Hollywood star, Wilson is also a doting father. He has two sons, Robert Ford Wilson and Finn Lindqvist Wilson. Robert Ford, also known as Ford, was born in 2011. Daddy Wilson welcomed him with his then-girlfriend, Federal Air Marshal Jade Duell.

While Ford and Finn grew up hearing their father’s voice, walking with him since being toddlers and playing football, the same isn’t true for Wilson’s third child.

The “Wedding Crashers” alum described his older son, nicknamed Ford, as a “little scene stealer” with a fabulous stage presence even at a young age. Wilson compared Ford to the legendary Steve McQueen in “The Magnificent Seven,” noting his ability to hold the screen without needing much dialogue.

In 2014, the “Zoolander” actor welcomed his second child, a son named Finn Lindqvist Wilson, with his one-time personal trainer, Caroline Lindqvist. Despite not being a couple, Wilson was said to be involved in the pregnancy and attended doctor’s appointments to ensure Lindqvist’s well-being.

Finn was born when Ford was three years old. According to the boys’ father, the big brother Ford assumed a more protective role, always referring to Finn as his baby brother. At the same time, Finn idolized Ford, with Wilson jokingly calling him “Me Too” because of his desire to be like his big brother.

Owen Wilson and his son at Banc of California Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, California | Source: Getty Images

In November 2014, Wilson reportedly purchased a $1.5 million three-bedroom home in Los Angeles for Lindqvist and their then-nine-month-old son, Finn. Lindqvist, who previously rented a one-bedroom apartment in Santa Monica, explained that she and Wilson were not in an official relationship but were close friends and excited about welcoming their child together.

According to reports, the new home’s purchase garnered excitement from neighbors at the time, although Wilson didn’t visit in months. However, he was supportive throughout the pregnancy, and sources indicated he would be a hands-on father.

In addition to this property, Wilson purchased a 1,522-square-foot bungalow in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles in June 2014 for $1,524,000. The 1940s stucco-sided home in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood featured three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Actor Owen Wilson at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California | Source: Getty Images

The house offers an updated living space with a small yet airy living room showcasing vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and a fireplace. French doors lead to a spacious deck nestled among the surrounding treetops. The dining room is flooded with natural light and connected to a sunroom with backyard access.

The galley-style kitchen boasts white, Shaker-style cabinetry, marble countertops, and high-grade stainless steel appliances. The master suite has French doors, wood floors, an attached bathroom with a marble-topped vanity, and a glass-enclosed shower stall. The property’s rear includes a Mexican paver-tiled central courtyard and a grassy backyard with a jungle gym swing set.

In addition to the Pacific Palisades home, Wilson owns several other properties in the Los Angeles area. These include a double-lot spread in Santa Monica, where he has a 2,792 square-foot house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Wilson also has a custom-built eco-minded contemporary Malibu home featuring ocean views, a tennis court, and a swimming pool. Furthermore, he also spends time on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Maui, where he owns two parcels, one of which is an ocean-front. Additionally, he quietly acquired a home in L.A.’s Westdale-Trousdale neighborhood with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson at Stamford Bridge on August 14, 2022, in London, England | Source: Getty Images

Owen Wilson’s Relationship with His Sons

In a 2021 interview, Wilson shared details of fathering two young sons from two former partners. Despite the unique family dynamic, the “No Escape” actor said everyone lived nearby and maintained a positive relationship. Wilson explained that he followed a “single-dad schedule” and was actively involved in caring for his children.

Wilson’s outings with his sons have been documented on several occasions. In April 2016, he was seen in Santa Monica with his five-year-old son, Ford. The two were spotted shopping together, with Ford looking like a California kid in his green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirt and short haircut.

Despite his split from Ford’s mother, Wilson demonstrated his commitment to fatherhood, holding his son’s hand and appearing to be a tentative yet dedicated parent.

Another sighting occurred in December 2016, this time in Maui. Wilson was captured enjoying a bike ride with his two sons. Clad in shorts, a T-shirt, and sandals, he chauffeured two-year-old Finn on a beach cruiser while his eldest son, Ford, confidently rode his own bike. Finn, with his platinum blonde hair inherited from his father and model mother, sweetly perched at the top of the beach cruiser, helping steer while Wilson pedaled.

In May 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson was spotted on a Malibu beach with his two sons. Despite the closure of beaches due to the stay-at-home order, Wilson took advantage of the opportunity to spend time outdoors with his children. Neither Wilson nor the boys wore face masks, but they enjoyed the beach while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Actor Owen Wilson is seen with his sons, Ford and Finn at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada | Source: Getty Images

Owen Wilson’s Reported Absence from His Third Child’s Life

While Ford and Finn grew up hearing their father’s voice, walking with him since they were toddlers and playing football, the same isn’t true for Wilson’s third child. The “Night at the Museum” actor has reportedly been an absent parent to his little daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Varunie Vongsvirates, revealed in 2021 that the actor has not yet met their daughter, Lyla. She expressed her disappointment, stating that Wilson never had any contact with the child.

In 2018, Wilson voluntarily took a paternity test to determine if he was the father of Vongsvirates’ unborn child. The test confirmed that he was, indeed, Lyla’s father. Vongsvirates disclosed that despite the confirmation, Wilson has never met Lyla and emphasized her desire for him to be involved in their daughter’s life.

Despite Wilson providing financial support, Vongsvirates stressed that it is not solely about financial assistance but rather the need for Lyla to have a father figure.

To mark Lyla’s fourth birthday in October 2022, Vongsvirates shared a photo of their daughter on social media. The image showcased Lyla’s striking resemblance to her famous father, with her blue eyes and blonde hair. She also appeared visibly taller and a little grown up from the infant girl she once was.