Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Lisa Vanderpump’s new reality show, “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” debuted in March. The show’s basic concept is that Lisa Vanderpump entertains celebs by hosting a dinner party at Villa Rosa, Beverly Hills. The series was filmed at the end of 2020, per Variety, and had Lisa entertaining her guests for 12 episodes. The finale aired May 27th and many viewers were left wondering if there would soon be a second season.

Unfortunately, E! has yet to confirm if there will be another season of “Overserved.” Reality Blurb! reported that the show’s first two episodes had disappointing ratings, especially considering the success of “Vanderpump Rules.” The first episode only attracted 353,000 viewers, and only 184,000 people watched the second. Yikes! It is possible that the reality series will continue in the same format as the original season. However, it is safe to assume that production would like to make changes to keep viewers interested.

Lisa told Cosmopolitan that she even had a few ideas for more dinner party themes. “We could have done a barbecue one because we do a lot of grilling,” She pondered. “I love Indian food, that’s a really popular food in England.” Lisa has the food covered if there is a second season.