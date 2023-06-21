Outlander Brian Thomson’s tribute and the meaning of Vir meus explained

Outlander’s first episode of season seven left viewers with many questions about its tribute to Brian Thomson as well as the Latin word Vir Meus.

Outlander’s seventh season is finally here! After a season that left its fans in a state of agony, this beloved historical drama has returned to the screens.

Outlander Season 7 pays a touching tribute to Brian Thomson, and includes a Latin phrase called Vir Meus that fans want to understand.

Season 7 of Outlander marched its way onto Starz in the US on Friday, June 16, 2023, just over a year after the events of season 6’s finale saw Claire placed under arrest on suspicion of murdering Malva Christie.

Jamie races against the clock to rescue his wife after she is accused of wrongful murder.

But the mission is complicated by the beginnings of a destructive firestorm as the early exchanges of the American Revolution are upon the people of Fraser’s Ridge.

Claire, Jamie, and their friends will have to adapt to the rapid changes in the Frasers’ home country if they are to live.

Episode 1’s tribute to Brian Thomson

Outlander 7 season takes time to reflect on the events that took place in episode 1. A heartfelt title is used as a tribute.

This is the message at the end:

“In loving memory of our friend and colleague Brian Thomson.”

Outlander has not provided any additional information regarding Thomson or his role as the character. Thomson isn’t listed in the credits.

The HiddenRemote Notes, Thomson was likely a member of the crew who worked behind the scenes to help Outlander’s production.

Vir Meus – Meaning explained

Vir Meus is a Latin phrase that translates to ‘my husband.’

Outlander fans are still asking the same question since Episode 1 was aired. They want to know what Claire calls it when she lists medical supplies for Tom Christie.

Claire says to Tom, using the Latin phrase, that she needs him to contact Jamie. She knows Jamie is her only chance for survival, and will do whatever it takes to bring her safely to safety.

Outlander Season 7 premiered in the United States on Starz The US will be closed on June 16th, 2023.

