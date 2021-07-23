Outer Banks Season 2: Finally Dropping On Netflix This Week!!

Outer Banks that had released it’s first season in 2020 was well able to dial it’s melodrama to it’s own sweet spot keeping the hungry audience enough entertained. The strong sense of adventure with the summer feeling had well hooked the audience and though the show had stumbled into a few controversies, the show managed to struck the audience that compelled the makers to renew the season on 24 July, 2020.

The show dealt with delays and simultaneously kept the audience anticipating for more. So now, the show is finally here and we have gathered all the details for you so keep reading.

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date

Buckle up guys as the day of the anticipation is finally here. We are just few days away from the grand premiere if the show’s Season 2 as it releases on July 30, 2021 on Netflix.

Outer Banks Season 2: Cast: Who’s returning?

The lead cast including Chase Strokes(John B), Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara or Kie, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron will be returning for Season 2.

Outer Banks Season 2: Trailer

An official trailer had been released recently and to deal with the growing excitement for the show, you can watch the trailer till then. The trailer seems too mysterious, and it’s difficult to predict much of the storyline of Season 2 from it, but it tries to hint at how the cliff-hanger from Season 1 will be resolving. Don’t miss to check it out below.

