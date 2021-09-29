OutDaughtered Star Danielle Busby Shares On Instagram Her 28-Week Baby Bump Picture

Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered shared a 28-week baby bump picture on her Instagram yesterday. The photo caused some people to squirm at first sight. She wasn’t pregnant, was she? Now, those who know Adam and Danielle Busby’s story wouldn’t have proposed this question as there is no way she could be pregnant. The couple has openly admitted they’ve thought about adoption a few different times.

The couple is open about wanting to adopt a boy at some point. They will only consider adopting if God directs them to do so. Danielle Busby shared a random28-week baby bump photo on Instagram yesterday.





Danielle Busby explains her 28-week baby bump photo

For Adam and Danielle Busby, the girls going to school is a blessing. It presents them with a window of time to get things done that they aren’t able to do when their children are home. This makes perfect sense with so many children running around the house. Danielle Busby was able to spend some of her spare time cleaning up recently. She felt nostalgic as she walked down her memory lane and found some things she was cleaning up.

Danielle Busby shared a photo in which she held a chalkboard and wrote that she was 28 weeks pregnant. At the bottom of the chalkboard, it said “quint bump.” There was a caption across the top of the board and the bottom of the photo explaining it.

Danielle Busby revealed the first time she saw it two days after making it and took a picture with it. She gave birth to the quints.

A large closet was cluttered with stuff since we moved into this house. This is what I found! It brings back so many fond memories. It hits close to my heart, especially this month during #nicuawarenessmonth”





Nicu Awareness Month is huge for the Busby

NICU Awareness Month is a big deal for the Busby family. Danielle Busby wasn’t even 30 weeks pregnant when she brought the girls into the world. Before they could be reunited with mom and father, they spent a lot of time at the NICU. Adam and Danielle make a big deal of NICU month every year because it tugs at their heartstrings.

Did you be surprised to see Danielle Busby post a 28-week-old baby bump photo on Instagram? Leave your thoughts in the comments. Keep checking back for more information about the Busby family.