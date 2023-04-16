Our seaside pub is one of the best in Britain… but it’s just 40 minutes from a major UK city

The UK’s top boozer has shortlisted a pub in the seaside area that is housed within three old fishermen’s cottages.

Windmill Pub is located at Southport in Merseyside. The pub offers magnificent coastal views and it’s just a 40 minute drive away from Liverpool.

1 The Windmill Pub is nominated to be the UK’s Best Pub Credit: Google

The construction of this now seaside pub dates to 1833. It was originally three fisherman’s cottages, before several brewers took over.

Merseyside Pub and Bar Of The Year was awarded at the National Pub and Bar Awards. This pub, which prides itself on being a ‘typical English Pub’ has now secured its spot in the competition for the national top award.

The Windmill, which is competing against 93 other venues for the award in London’s prestigious ceremony on Sunday 28th June, will be the winner.

Neil Walsh, along with his partner Tom who runs the pub on a daily basis are thrilled to receive the nomination and award.

On a Facebook post, they wrote: “Well isn’t this a surprise! The National Pub and Bar Awards have named us Merseyside Pub and Bar Of The Year.

We’ll be heading to London to collect our prize and to compete with all of the county champions for the overall title in June.

“The National Pub and Bar Awards are the most prestigious awards for the pub and bar industry so it’s a great honour to receive this award.

“As [always] “Thank you for your business and to the hardworking employees who make this possible.”

Online, the pub has received many positive reviews. Customers praise its fantastic service and food.

A customer said, “The lady behind the counter was friendly and welcoming. The place is also dog-friendly.

“Food was really lovely we had fish, chips & peas.

We will be back next time in Southport.

One person said: “Visited the pub with my spouse.

Food was delivered hot and excellent service.

Very good selection of beers.

The news comes just after one pub in Cornwall, which was described as the best view of the country – with dolphins visible while drinking a pint – won a national award.

Central Recorder Online reported that a seaside bar has attracted revellers because of its similarity to Costa del Sol.