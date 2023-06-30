Our nifty tips have made it possible to get the lowest-priced garden furniture ever, but opinions are divided.

Two couples have shared their tips for finding the best garden furniture at the lowest prices, but opinions are divided online.

Maddie uploaded a TikTok clip to show how she dressed up her patio on a tight budget.

You can also call the DIY expert, The DIY whizz @noplacelikewomThe post began with an image of their dry, barren and empty garden.

“Got some dead cheap pallets from Facebook Marketplace and I also got a free one when B&Q dropped off the slabs for Darcy’s wendy-house,” she said.

This clip shows a woman in working boots and dungarees stacking up wooden pallets near her fence.

The woman added: “We made some benches using the pallets. To fill in any gaps, we used featherboards.” She showed a picture of herself hammering a side of the wood.

“This costs sweet f*** all, and if you do a good job of it you’re onto a winner really,” she said.

Maddie showed that she made three benches from the pallets. She filmed both her husband and their daughter sitting on these DIY furniture pieces.

Afterwards, you can see the creator of the video placing a colorful array of cushions onto the wooden bench.

“These cushions are £7 each or two for £12 from Asda,” she said.

She told her friends that she had bought colourful cushions called Jumbo Cord. The pieces were displayed in brown, green, yellow, pink, purple, lilac, navy and lilac on a bench.

Maddie then panned around the area of the new wooden pallet bench and explained that she was using the blue B&Q pallet as a coffee table – asking her followers for suggestions on what to cover it with.

“I think in total it’s cost us less than £100 and that’s including all the cushions – love to see it,” she said.

Her followers responded with their divided opinions on the Maddie’s comments section.

One viewer wrote: “I reallyllyyyy love this.” Perhaps the color of the blue should be black to match the wood. idk it’s amazing tho”.

The other said: “Sand those pallets down, they are so sharp. Also I’m sure you can get some strap cushions to make it comfier!! It’s a great job! Xx”

Another person commented, “Love this bench!” I’d put extra planks on the bottom bit you can see and then I think you’d never know they were from pallets”.

Not everyone liked the concept.

One TikToker chimed in: “No I can’t I’m sorry”.

One person said: “Honest question!” Could ya get a splinter in ya bum?”

