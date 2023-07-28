Our boring garden was completely transformed using spray paint, a hose, and some spray paint. We were all very impressed.

The couple who transformed their yard with spray paint and a clever trick using the hose have been revealed.

Sabrina from the US and Andrew, a gardener in Canada wanted to transform their lawn into an attractive flowerbed. Their gardening hack enabled them to achieve this.

A couple showed how they use a hose pipe and spray paint to plot out where their flowerbeds will go

4

Credit: Tik Tok/@aspenackley
The finished result looked beautiful

4

Credit: Tik Tok/@aspenackley

You can also check out their website. @aspenackley account, they said: “If we had to choose between grass or flower beds, we are picking flower beds every time.

“Here we are using a gardening hose to choose the shape we want, which is a gardening life hack.”

They sprayed around the edge of their hose to know where they should start digging.

After they dug their bed, the added new soil and started planting everything. It looked amazing right away.

Sabrina added: “The vibe for this garden is Pink This is the colour I love and we chose a variety of plants that are friendly to pollinators so everyone can enjoy it.

“Our goal is to one day have a yard full of gardens so this is just the start.”

They showed us how to give the plants an excellent hose once they had been placed. The result was stunning.

The video received over 270,000 views, with many people praising their garden project.

One said: “Y’all have my dream backyard.”

Another added: “I absolutely love this!”

The hose helped them design their perfect shape

4

Credit: Tik Tok/@aspenackley
After they had sprayed the shape, they dug out their flowerbed

4

Credit: Tik Tok/@aspenackley

