OTT streaming release explained for Adivi Sesh’s hit action drama

When will Adivi Sesh’s adrenaline-pumping action drama, Major, release around the world for OTT streaming and which platform will showcase it?

Even though coronavirus restrictions have been eased in many areas, it is still difficult for millions to travel to the movies.

Good news: The wait time between theatrical premieres and OTT streaming releases is decreasing. This gives those of us who missed Adivi Sesh’s latest action blockbuster, Major, on the big screen a chance to witness the incredible story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the OTT streaming release Major. This includes the date and language options, as well as which platform it can be accessed.

Expectations high for the theatrical run

Major will have a limited theatrical run after its original release in May 2022. scheduledTo premiere in July 2021.

The film was delayed several times by the coronavirus epidemic, but it would finally make its international debut on June 3.rd.

The movie tells the amazing true story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s attack on Mumbai in 2008, and has been viewed by millions worldwide.

Per Sacnilk, Major earned just over Rs 58 Crore at the global box office – a significant return on a reported budget of just Rs 25 Crore.

Critic’s reviews were also mainly positive, leading to the Andhra Box OfficeMajor is a label “Super Hit”For the domestic market

How to stream Major online: Release time and date

It was officially launched in June. revealedNetflix purchased the international streaming rights of Major. The streaming giant followed up with a tweet. confirmedThe film would premiere on Sunday July 3rdrd.

The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, but a specific release time has not yet been confirmed by either Netflix or Major’s producers. Netflix releases most content around 12:30 PM IST. This corresponds to midnight on the US West Coast.

The streaming platform recently began launching original Indian content at 12 o’clock IST. This makes it difficult to predict when Major will be released. So, if you aren’t willing to stay up late into the night, the movie will in all likelihood be available by the time you sit down for lunch on Sunday, July 3rd.

It is now easier and cheaper than ever to subscribe to Netflix India Subscription:

Mobile Plan: Rs 1,788 per year, one tablet or mobile device with SD resolution

Basic Plan: Rs 2,399 per year, one device at SD resolution

Standard Plan: Rs 5,988 per year, two devices simultaneously at FullHD resolution

Premium Plan: Rs 7,788/year, four devices at Ultra Resolution

Meet the Major A Listers

Major’s cast includes many familiar faces and rising stars from the Indian cinema industry.

Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Prakash Raj as K. Unnikrishnan

Sobhita Dhulipala as Pramoda Reddy

Saiee Manjrekar as Isha

Revathi as Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan

Murali Sharma as Commander Shera

Anish Kuruvilla as Hotel Manager Rodriguez

Harsh Abhinav Singh Raghav, NDA Batchmate Harsh

Varun Gyanchandani as Zaki/Handler

Azzy Bagria is an Army Officer 1

Devtosh Mukherjee as Army Officer 2

Bjorn Seiz as Mathew

Gyanchandani Varun as Zaki

Rocky Gondle is Terrorist 1

