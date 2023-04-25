OTT streaming release date for Nani’s blockbuster film revealed

When will Dasara release around the world for OTT streaming, and what is Nani’s latest blockbuster movie all about?

After a rather quiet March, Netflix India is back on a roll thanks to the success of the popular Indian Matchmaking season 3 and Tooth Pari: When Love Bites series last week.

Now, the OTT streaming platform is looking to continue this momentum with its latest Indian film, Desara.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Dasara’s OTT streaming release, including the launch date, language dubbings, and synopsis for Nani’s blockbuster movie.

What is the Dasara movie all about?

Dasara is an Indian Telugu-language period action-drama movie from Srikanth Odela, who is actually making his directorial debut in this film.

The movie is set in the rural mining town of Veerlapally and tells the story of a love triangle between Dharani (played by Nani) and his two childhood friends: Suri (Dheekshith Shetty) and Vennela (Keerthy Suresh). Whilst the village has an issue with alcoholism, Dharani has been in love with Vennela for as long as he can remember, but sadly she only has feelings for Suri.

Dharani puts his own feelings aside and makes a deal with the village’s political rivals to get Suri a job at a famous bar once they win a cricket match, a job that should secure Suri’s marriage to Vennela; however, one of the rival politicians’ sons takes issue with the victory and has Dharani arrested.

Suri is talked into participating in the upcoming village elections which he wins and frees Dharani from the false charges, but on the day of his marriage to Vennela; he is murdered under mysterious circumstances. Can Dharani get to the bottom of this tragic murder, or will Suri’s death be the end of any potential relationship with Vennela?

“Amid the daily grind in a coal mining town, politics and power dynamics take a dangerous toll on a love triangle between three long-time friends.”

Dasara premiered in theaters back on March 30 and reportedly made Rs 115.5 Crore at the global box office off a Rs 65 Crore budget.

Dasara is scheduled to premiere around the world for OTT streaming via Netflix on Thursday, April 27.

Whilst a specific release time has not been confirmed by the streaming giant, the Dasara movie is expected to be made available from the following international times:

Dasara will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam – there is no word yet on a Hindi option.

Netflix India is available from the following subscription packages:

Dasara has a runtime of two hours and 36 minutes.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]