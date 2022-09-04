OTT streaming release confirmed for Kannada and Telugu copies

When will Vikrant Rona release for OTT streaming in both the original Kannada and dubbed Telugu languages worldwide?

We have had some colossal productions emerge from India over the past nine months, including KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Beast and of course, Vikrant Rona.

Vikrant Rona premiered in theatres on July 28th in more than 3000 cinemas across India, following several coronavirus-related delays to both the production and release.

Unfortunately, not every excited fan would have been able to travel to their local cinema to watch Vikrant Rona on the big screen, so when will the movie release for OTT streaming?

Vikrant Rona: OTT streaming release

The Kannada version of Vikrant Rona is scheduled to release via the ZEE5 network on Friday, September 2nd.

A specific release time has not been confirmed, but the movie is expected to be made available from 12 AM IST on September 2nd.

ZEE5 Premium, the streaming membership required to watch Vikrant Rona, is currently available from Rs 499 for three months or Rs 699 for 12 months.

The Telugu version of the movie is then scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, September 16th – again from 12 AM IST.

Hotstar Premium – Rs 1499 per year, four devices up to 4K (2160p) video resolution

Hotstar Super – Rs 899 per year, two devices up to Full HD (1080p) video resolution

Hotstar Mobile – Rs 499 per year, one mobile or tablet device up to HD (720p) video resolution

How was the movie rated by critics and fans?

Vikrant Rona was met with a decidedly mixed reception; mostly negative from the film critics but still becoming a commercial success.

Off a budget of around Rs 95 Crore, the movie made over an estimated Rs 200 Crore, as reported by India Today and The Times of India after its box office run.

“More than the performances, we need to talk about the technicalities of the film. The visual effects are mind-blowing. The 3D effects promise a visual spectacle. Music and BGM especially take the front seat here. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is the biggest asset to the film. The forest visuals are shown in the best possible way.” – Pinkvilla.

The film is also sitting at an impressive 8/10 rating on IMDB, with the vast majority of user reviews singing the praises of the action thriller movie.

“Easily one of the best thriller in recent time with a perfect mix of adventure, fantasy and horror backdrop. Top notch making, Background scoring, Quality VFX, 3D Effects and a decent last min twist elevated the film. Worth a Theatre Experience.” – IMDB.

However, not everyone was as thrilled with Vikrant Rona as the masses, with a 3/5 rating from The Times of India and just a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Times of India notes how the film tries to be too many things at once, going from “a children’s fable, then moves to being a supernatural-horror thriller, then a mystery, and a western.”

“If you are up for a decent horror mystery told in a loud and dramatic style, with an extra focus on Kiccha Sudeep’s swag, you wouldn’t mind this one. Vikrant Rona could evolve into a decent mystery series ahead packed with more dark adventures if the makers get rid of the unnecessary fluff. With so much potential, we wish this mysterious fantasy had risen to the occasion sooner.” – The Times of India.

Telugu123 gave the movie a 2.75/5 rating, sharing how the film is “slow but passable” adding “If you are okay with the above-said demerits, this film ends as a passable watch this weekend.”

A similar 2.5/5 score is seen on Koimoi, who notes that the team “Presents A Visually Charged Fantasy That Entertains Partly & Also Falls In Its Loopholes.”

“As for the characterisations and acting, ‘Vikrant Rona’ stands firmly on the shoulders of Kiccha Sudeep and it is he who carries the film with swag, style, cigar and acting chops. He brings life to Vikrant Rona and the emotional quotient is amped up thanks to him.” – FirstPost.

