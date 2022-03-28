Oscars Preshow Gives Trophies in Non-Televated Kickoff; Here’s What It Looked like

The Oscars got underway Sunday though you might not have known it, with the first eight winners of the night presented in a non-televised preshow as the red carpet was still in full swing outside the Dolby Theatre.

Nominees in eight categories — Sound, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Documentary Short, Animated Short and Live Action Short — were not even sure how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences might pull off such a thing, some admitted on on the red carpet, beyond the stated plan to film the early winners and edit them into ABC’s three-hour live telecast.

The Academy stated that, despite not being televised the Academy would announce the winners via Twitter. It did happen, but not until after the fact. The feed that is available on the front-of-house, normally accessible to credentialed media backstage, does not also have access.

Even so, the winners were still made public by members of the media who had purchased tickets. It was clear that the audience treated it as a real show. “The audience is very vocal,”One person in the room speaks. “If these are seat-fillers, they’re good.”

The ceremony, which was co-emceed with Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, lasted around 35 minutes and most of the seats appeared to have been taken. Dune scored often and early, taking four early wins for Hans Zimmer’s score, production design, film editing and sound. The winners’ speeches leaned heavily into praising director/co-writer Denis Villeneuve, who was in the crowd. Tonight’s Oscars nominations include 10 for the movie.

Momoa was a great example of how to keep things positive.

Jessica Chastain, who spoke out earlier in the runup to tonight’s show that she would bypass the full red carpet to be in the room when her The Eyes Of Tammy Faye hair and makeup team were up in their preshow category, was also among those who filed into the Dolby ahead of the non-televised portion’s start. Her team won.

Villeneuve and Chastain received plenty of cut-to-time when their films were named as winners.

There was no sign of protest amid the controversy of the Academy’s plans for the non-televised portion of the show, with the speeches for the most part short and sweet. Only one of the winners was from Tammy Faye, referenced what many called a slight on the crafts fields, saying the fields don’t get enough recognition as it is. “The next time you’re on set, look around,”She said. “Notice the people working on the set.”

There were rumors that nominees in the impacted crafts categories might wear their guild pins to protest the treatment. Even worse, some Oscar winners may have their Oscars upside down. At least for the 35 minutes of the 2022 Oscars, that didn’t happen.

