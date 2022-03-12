Oscars Live Action Short Nominees use their films as a platform for social justice

The filmmakers behind some of this year’s Oscar-nominated live action shorts used their films as a platform to bring awareness about issues ranging from bride kidnappings in Kyrgyzstan, to the dehumanization of individuals in the U.S. correctional system.

Screenwriters and directors of “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” “The Dress”And “Please Hold” sat down for a conversation with ’s Brian Welk, to discuss the importance of presenting pressing issues to audiences despite obstacles such as having a low budget, tight deadlines and in some cases, a language barrier.

“I think it’s really important that the whole world try to watch this thing going on in countries like Kyrgyzstan. Only when the people are watching, when we’re aware of the fates of other people — things can change,”Maria Brendle, a German-Swiss filmmaker, commented on her film “Ala Kachuu”Sezim is a young Kyrgyz lady who dreams of going to college. Sezim’s dreams are thwarted when she is kidnapped for marriage to a man she doesn’t know.

Brendle started filming in 2016 and spent many years in Kyrgyzstan studying, watching weddings and casting local and theatre-trained actors in the film.

Warsaw Film School student Tadeusz Lysiak’s short “The Dress”Anna Dzieduszycka stars as Julia, a lonely and short-statured woman who falls for a trucker passing by the motel where her job as a maid.

Lysiak is a “brutal”The film’s twist is that he said he made the decision to make the film after studying scientific reports on the number of women with disabilities who have been sexually assaulted during their lifetime.

“Victims of that kind of assault are being silent because they have no platform to speak up,”Lysiak stated. “There’s not a lot of people who are talking about it, so we made a movie about this specific part of this issue.”

The sci-fi social humor “Please Hold,”KD Davila, Levin Menekse and Levin Menekse portrayed a dystopian society if artificial intelligence was allowed to control the criminal justice system. Mateo, their main character, is taken into custody by a drone. As he tries desperately to escape, he is thrown into an automated jail cell.

Davila stated that the film had moments of humor, while still telling its story “the reality for a lot of people of color in America”When it comes to the judiciary system.