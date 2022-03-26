Oscars 2022: When does the ceremony begin? How can you view it? Where are Academy Awards held in Los Angeles?

This Sunday will mark the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, in which the best films of the year will be honored and, hopefully, given a coveted Oscar trophy.

After last year’s unsuccessful attempt to put Covid-19 protocols into place, the award show is back to its regular format. The show will have a larger audience than last year and only nominees and presenters will be allowed to attend. There is also no quarantine period.

All attendees must show proof of vaccination, valid medical exemption, and two negative PCR test results. The audience members seated near the stage won’t need to wear masks because they will be further apart. However, those seated in the mezzanine must wear masks.

Three years ago, the Academy Award had three hosts. This year, it will be Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. This is the 11th year that there has been multiple hosts.

This is the complete guide to Sunday’s red carpet and movie screenings.

Where are the Oscars located?

The 94th Academy Awards returns back to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Since its opening in 2001, the award ceremony has been held at the theatre.

In downtown Los Angeles, Union Station hosted the show last year. It was intended to encourage social distancing and serve a smaller audience.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused last year’s Academy Awards to be socially dispersed and reduced in size.

Getty Images



When do the Oscars begin?

The award ceremony will start at 5pm PST/8pm EST and last until 8pm PST/11 pm EST. However, depending on how many speeches are given it may take slightly longer.

The red carpet is the most popular part of the evening. This is where Hollywood’s brightest and best will be walking in their finest attire. The red carpet will start at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST.

How do you watch the Oscars on TV?



Unless you are one of the fortunate ones invited to the show’s broadcast, you will likely need to view it from your home. ABC broadcasts only the Oscars via cable or streaming platforms.

Subscribers to cable or satellite can tune in through their local ABC station, or via ABC.com and the ABC app. Otherwise, you can stream via Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV.

If you wish to watch the US, you can check your local channel for broadcasts. Here.

Bong Joonho, ‘Parasite’ writer and director, poses with his Oscars at 2020 Governor’s Ball

Getty Images



Who is attending the Oscars in Los Angeles?

Besides the hosts, some celebrities lined up to present include Halle Berry, Jason Mamoa, Zoë Kravtiz, Lady Gaga, Jacob Elordi, Elliot Page, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaun White, and more.

It was a twist of fate. West Side StoryRachel Zegler will be there as an actress. Zegler, despite being nominated for multiple films, revealed that she was not invited to the Oscars.

Schumer said that she would love for the Ukrainian President Zelensky, but it’s unlikely that he’ll attend.

There will be performances by Beyoncé, Billie Ellish, FINNEAS, the cast of EncantoYou can find out more.

