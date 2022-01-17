Oscar Screening Room Finally Gets to Home

With two weeks to go until the start of Oscar nomination voting, Academy members who don’t want to leave the house can finally watch 2021’s biggest blockbuster. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”On Friday, the unquestionable box office phenomenon of the last pandemic was displayed in the Academy Screening Room, where voters could view the film. “Black Panther”From the pages of Marvel Comics to our list of Best Picture nominees.
To be eligible for Oscars, films do not have to be present in the screening room. The placement in the main screening area is not guaranteed, unlike the members-only online screening rooms for short films, animation, documentary, and international. Voters have other options to view the films in competition for Best Picture nominations.
However, theatergoing was made more risky for many of our members by the Omicron variant. “Spider-Man”The film was conspicuously absent from the platform, despite all its major rivals having appeared there. The film’s absence caused some voters and Oscar watchers to wonder if Sony was really committed to a Best Picture campaign, even as the Jon Watts superhero adventure became the year’s highest-grossing film and the eighth-biggest movie ever.
The film recently failed to qualify for the British Academy Film Awards when it wasn’t made available to BAFTA voters on that organization’s online screening platform, BAFTA View.
The Academy was paid $12,500 by the company. AMPAS had been preparing the film for its screening rooms, where it was uploaded just before 9 a.m. PST Friday. There, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It was the 157th film to try and attract Oscar voters’ attention. (See the complete list below.
Academy members now have access to nearly all of the top film award contenders, even before the nomination voting begins Jan. 27.
At this point, the highest-profile film not available is probably Julia Ducournau’s twisted Palme d’Or winner “Titane,”Although it received praises for its Cannes Film Festival debut, the film failed to make the Oscars Best International Feature Film shortlist. (It was available to voters in that category’s screening room.)
And while Denzel Washington is a likely Best Actor nominee for his performance in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,”He is directing the film 2021, which is shown in the screening room. “A Journal for Jordan,”The platform does not have it. Neither, at this point, is Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s acclaimed “Memoria,” another international entry that didn’t make the shortlist; Gotham Awards’ Best Feature nominees “Test Pattern”And “Shiva Baby”Nominees for Film Independent Spirit Awards “A Chiara,” “Petit Maman” or Todd Stephens’ “Swan Song”(though the Other2021 Film with this title, an Apple release directed and starring Mahershala Al, It isIn the room
But even though their makers would no doubt prefer to have Academy members watch the films on a big screen rather than in their homes, big films like “Dune,” “West Side Story,” “Nightmare Alley”And “No Time to Die”These films are available to voters alongside dozens of animated, documentary and international films.
Here’s the list of the films that were available in the Academy Screening Room as of Friday morning. This list does not include the Best Picture list. The Academy will release the list prior to the beginning of nomination voting. The Oscars screening room is not required to pay for films that meet eligibility requirements.
ADDAMS FAMILY 2
AMERICAN NIGHT
AMERICAN UNDERDOG
ANNETTE
ARMY of the DEAD
ASCENSION
ATTICA
COUSTEAU BECOMING
BEING THE RICARDOS
BELFAST
BELLE
BENEDETTA
BERGMAN ISLAND
BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY
BLACK WIDOW
BLUE BAYOU
BOOGIE
BOSS BABY: FAMILY EXPERIENCE
BRIAN WILSSON: LONG PROMISED ROAD
BRING YOUR OWN BRIGADE
BRUISED
CANDYMAN
CARD COUNTER
C’MON C’MON
CODA
COMING 2 AMERICA
COMPARTMENT NO. 6
CRUELLA
CRY MACHO
CUSP
CYRANO
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
DON’T LOOK UP
DREAM HERO
DRIVE MY VEHICLE
THE DUKE
DUNE
EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS
LOUIS WAIN’S ELECTRICAL LIFE
ENCANTO
ENCOUNTER
ETERNALS
THE EYES of TAMMY FAYE
FINAL ACCOUNT
FINCH
THE FIRST WAVE
FLAG DAY
FLEE
FOUR GOOD DAYS
FRANCESCO
FREE GUY
FRENCH DISPATCH
GHOSTBUSTERS, AFTERLIFE
THE GOOD BOSS
THE GREEN KNIGHT
THE GUILTY
THE HAND OF GOD
THE HARDER THEY GO DOWN
HARPER
CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED RIGHT NOW
A Hero
GUCCI’S HOUSE
THE HUMANS
I’M YOUR MAN
IN THE HEIGHTS
IN THE SAME BREATH
INTRODUCTION, SELMA BLAIR
JAI BHIM
JOCKEY
JOSEE, THE TIGGER AND THE FISH
JULIA
KILLING OF KENNETH HAMBERLAIN
KING RICHARD
THE KING’S MAN
LAMB
LANSKY
THE LAST DUEL
LAST NIGHT in SOHO
LAWS OF UNIVERSE
LICORICE PIZZA
LIKE A ROLLING STONE: The LIFE AND TIMES of BEN FONG-TORRES
LIMBO
THE LOST DAUGHTER
THE LOST LEONARDO
LUCA
NEWARK’S MANY SAINTS
MASS
MAYDAY
THE MATRIX RESURECTIONS
MINIMATA
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES
MOFFIE
MOTHERING MONDAY
MY NAME – PAULI MURRAY
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
NINE DAYS
NO SUDDEN MOVES
NO TIME FOR SUICIDE
THE NOVICE
OLD
OLD HENRY
OPERATION MINCEMEAT
PARALLEL MOTHERS
PASSING
PAW PATROL – THE MOVIE
PIG
POUPELLE IN CHIMNEY TOWN
THE POWER OF THE DOG
PRAYERS – FOR THE STOLEN
PROCESSION
PROFILE
A QUIET PLACE PART II
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN
RED ROCKET
THE RESCUE
RESPECT
ROADRUNNER : ANTHONY BourdAIN
RON’S GONE WRONG
SABAYA
SHANGCHI AND THE LEGEND TEN RINGS
SING 2
SON OF MONARCHS
THE SOUVENIR, PART 2
THE SPARKS BROTHERS
SPENCER
SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME
SPIRIT UNTAMED
THE STARLING
STILLWATER
THE SUICIDE CLUB
SUMMER OF SOUL
SWAN SONG
TANGO SHALOM
THE TENDER BARR
THIS IS THE NIGHT
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
TOGETHER
TOGETHER, TOGETHER
THE TOMORROW WORRIES
TORN
THE TRAGEDY AT MACBETH
TRIUMPH
12 MIGHTY ORPHANS
THE UNFORGIVABLE
VAL
THE VELVET UNDERGROUND
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE
VIOLET
VIVO
WEST SIDE STAGE
WHO ARE YOU?
WOLF
THE WORST PERSON WORLDWIDE
WORTH
ZOLA