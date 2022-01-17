Oscar Screening Room Finally Gets to Home

With two weeks to go until the start of Oscar nomination voting, Academy members who don’t want to leave the house can finally watch 2021’s biggest blockbuster. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,”On Friday, the unquestionable box office phenomenon of the last pandemic was displayed in the Academy Screening Room, where voters could view the film. “Black Panther”From the pages of Marvel Comics to our list of Best Picture nominees.

To be eligible for Oscars, films do not have to be present in the screening room. The placement in the main screening area is not guaranteed, unlike the members-only online screening rooms for short films, animation, documentary, and international. Voters have other options to view the films in competition for Best Picture nominations.

However, theatergoing was made more risky for many of our members by the Omicron variant. “Spider-Man”The film was conspicuously absent from the platform, despite all its major rivals having appeared there. The film’s absence caused some voters and Oscar watchers to wonder if Sony was really committed to a Best Picture campaign, even as the Jon Watts superhero adventure became the year’s highest-grossing film and the eighth-biggest movie ever.

The film recently failed to qualify for the British Academy Film Awards when it wasn’t made available to BAFTA voters on that organization’s online screening platform, BAFTA View.

The Academy was paid $12,500 by the company. AMPAS had been preparing the film for its screening rooms, where it was uploaded just before 9 a.m. PST Friday. There, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It was the 157th film to try and attract Oscar voters’ attention. (See the complete list below.

Academy members now have access to nearly all of the top film award contenders, even before the nomination voting begins Jan. 27.

At this point, the highest-profile film not available is probably Julia Ducournau’s twisted Palme d’Or winner “Titane,”Although it received praises for its Cannes Film Festival debut, the film failed to make the Oscars Best International Feature Film shortlist. (It was available to voters in that category’s screening room.)

And while Denzel Washington is a likely Best Actor nominee for his performance in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,”He is directing the film 2021, which is shown in the screening room. “A Journal for Jordan,”The platform does not have it. Neither, at this point, is Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s acclaimed “Memoria,” another international entry that didn’t make the shortlist; Gotham Awards’ Best Feature nominees “Test Pattern”And “Shiva Baby”Nominees for Film Independent Spirit Awards “A Chiara,” “Petit Maman” or Todd Stephens’ “Swan Song”(though the Other2021 Film with this title, an Apple release directed and starring Mahershala Al, It isIn the room

But even though their makers would no doubt prefer to have Academy members watch the films on a big screen rather than in their homes, big films like “Dune,” “West Side Story,” “Nightmare Alley”And “No Time to Die”These films are available to voters alongside dozens of animated, documentary and international films.

Here’s the list of the films that were available in the Academy Screening Room as of Friday morning. This list does not include the Best Picture list. The Academy will release the list prior to the beginning of nomination voting. The Oscars screening room is not required to pay for films that meet eligibility requirements.

ADDAMS FAMILY 2

AMERICAN NIGHT

AMERICAN UNDERDOG

ANNETTE

ARMY of the DEAD

ASCENSION

ATTICA

COUSTEAU BECOMING

BEING THE RICARDOS

BELFAST

BELLE

BENEDETTA

BERGMAN ISLAND

BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY

BLACK WIDOW

BLUE BAYOU

BOOGIE

BOSS BABY: FAMILY EXPERIENCE

BRIAN WILSSON: LONG PROMISED ROAD

BRING YOUR OWN BRIGADE

BRUISED

CANDYMAN

CARD COUNTER

C’MON C’MON

CODA

COMING 2 AMERICA

COMPARTMENT NO. 6

CRUELLA

CRY MACHO

CUSP

CYRANO

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DON’T LOOK UP

DREAM HERO

DRIVE MY VEHICLE

THE DUKE

DUNE

EAST OF THE MOUNTAINS

LOUIS WAIN’S ELECTRICAL LIFE

ENCANTO

ENCOUNTER

ETERNALS

THE EYES of TAMMY FAYE

FINAL ACCOUNT

FINCH

THE FIRST WAVE

FLAG DAY

FLEE

FOUR GOOD DAYS

FRANCESCO

FREE GUY

FRENCH DISPATCH

GHOSTBUSTERS, AFTERLIFE

THE GOOD BOSS

THE GREEN KNIGHT

THE GUILTY

THE HAND OF GOD

THE HARDER THEY GO DOWN

HARPER

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED RIGHT NOW

A Hero

GUCCI’S HOUSE

THE HUMANS

I’M YOUR MAN

IN THE HEIGHTS

IN THE SAME BREATH

INTRODUCTION, SELMA BLAIR

JAI BHIM

JOCKEY

JOSEE, THE TIGGER AND THE FISH

JULIA

KILLING OF KENNETH HAMBERLAIN

KING RICHARD

THE KING’S MAN

LAMB

LANSKY

THE LAST DUEL

LAST NIGHT in SOHO

LAWS OF UNIVERSE

LICORICE PIZZA

LIKE A ROLLING STONE: The LIFE AND TIMES of BEN FONG-TORRES

LIMBO

THE LOST DAUGHTER

THE LOST LEONARDO

LUCA

NEWARK’S MANY SAINTS

MASS

MAYDAY

THE MATRIX RESURECTIONS

MINIMATA

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

MOFFIE

MOTHERING MONDAY

MY NAME – PAULI MURRAY

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

NINE DAYS

NO SUDDEN MOVES

NO TIME FOR SUICIDE

THE NOVICE

OLD

OLD HENRY

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

PARALLEL MOTHERS

PASSING

PAW PATROL – THE MOVIE

PIG

POUPELLE IN CHIMNEY TOWN

THE POWER OF THE DOG

PRAYERS – FOR THE STOLEN

PROCESSION

PROFILE

A QUIET PLACE PART II

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN

RED ROCKET

THE RESCUE

RESPECT

ROADRUNNER : ANTHONY BourdAIN

RON’S GONE WRONG

SABAYA

SHANGCHI AND THE LEGEND TEN RINGS

SING 2

SON OF MONARCHS

THE SOUVENIR, PART 2

THE SPARKS BROTHERS

SPENCER

SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME

SPIRIT UNTAMED

THE STARLING

STILLWATER

THE SUICIDE CLUB

SUMMER OF SOUL

SWAN SONG

TANGO SHALOM

THE TENDER BARR

THIS IS THE NIGHT

TICK, TICK…BOOM!

TOGETHER

TOGETHER, TOGETHER

THE TOMORROW WORRIES

TORN

THE TRAGEDY AT MACBETH

TRIUMPH

12 MIGHTY ORPHANS

THE UNFORGIVABLE

VAL

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

VIOLET

VIVO

WEST SIDE STAGE

WHO ARE YOU?

WOLF

THE WORST PERSON WORLDWIDE

WORTH

ZOLA