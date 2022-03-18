Oscar Nominated Documentary Filmmakers Channel Creativity to Tell True Stories

Sense of place is a major theme in the Best Documentary category at this year’s Oscars. The five nominated movies span the globe from India to New York to China and Afghanistan, and the filmmakers involved with each movie joined ’s awards editor Steve Pond for an engaging conversation about making their movies.

Ahmir spoke to Pond “Questlove”Thompson, Director of “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised);”Jessica Kingdon, Director of “Ascension;”Stanley Nelson, Director of “Attica;” Monica Hellström, producer of Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee;”Sushmit and Rintu Thomas, directors of “Writing with Fire.”These are all first Oscar nominees.

Questlove is a frontman for The Roots. He explained how he approached directing “Summer of Soul”I started with some trepidation but became more excited by the chance of documenting the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. This is an often overlooked cultural moment.

“The thought that something so precious could be discarded, like an uneaten hot dog at a carnival, made me angry,”He said. “I wanted to make this film so that I could reverse-vicariously and make it for my 5-year-old self. And I just channeled all the creativity I had in me into this project.”

Nelson pointed out that there are many links between the two. “Summer of Soul”His documentary “Attica,”Reconstruction of the upstate New York 1971 prison rebellion. Nelson’s storied career, which has garnered him three Emmys the National Humanities Medal, includes films such as “The Murder of Emmett Till,” “Freedom Riders,” and “Jonestown: The Life & Death of People’s Temple.”

“You don’t lose sight of the concerts in ‘Summer of Soul’ and you don’t lose sight of the prison rebellion in ‘Attica,’”Nelson. “They are two sides of the same coin. They are both products of the time. One of the things that both films do is put the central event into context. That’s one of the very complicated things in filmmaking, to give context but not lose sight of the story.”

Questlove now available “A common thread of the two films is that you have a group of marginalized people searching for their humanity and healing and understanding. And a group of people who otherwise aren’t seen in society, to be frank, as human beings, or equal human beings. There’s a connective thread there.”

The impressionist “Ascension”It is also a portrait on marginalization, but in a totally different style. Kingdon’s film is structured as a series of observational vignettes, illustrating the class ladder in modern China.

“The film is a very narrow portrait of capitalism in contemporary China,” Jessica Kingdon said. “In just a few decades (China) went from what was known as the ‘world’s factory’ to the largest consumer market in the world. So there are larger philosophical questions related to the meaning of work and what a good life looks like – and that’s all magnified in contemporary China.”

“Writing with Fire”The film also looks at the rungs on a class ladder through the eyes of an independent news agency that is run by low-caste women from India. The film shows five years of turbulent and inspiring times for the small team of female journalists and editors reporting on the news.

Ghosh stated that he was impressed by his first encounter with the team. “We were in a little town in the heart of India, with women who didn’t have sophisticated technology but were talking about the most sophisticated processes of journalism and the importance of readership. That drew us in, because there was so much energy and power in the room. And we instantly knew that this was the story we’d been waiting to develop.”

Danish film “Flee”Although it took almost ten year for this documentary to become a reality, the long wait paid off with three Oscar nominations in three categories: Best Documentary Feature and Best Animated Feature. The film tells the story about Amin, an Afghan refugee who is able to open up about his life.

“One of our biggest goals was to keep the authenticity,” said producer Monica Hellström. “It is a real story and it is a documentary, so it was very important for us to make everything accurate.”

Animation was used in this case to reveal an even greater truth. “Flee,”Although it wasn’t the first animated documentary, it was the first ever to be nominated as Best Documentary.

“Animation frees you up,” Hellström said, noting that the less polished drawing style in much of the film was a deliberate way of presenting memories. “We used 2-D animation but we also used a very abstract, graphical layer, which really (enhanced) the emotional way of talking about feelings and the difficulty in remembering. It gave so much to the way of telling the story.”

You can read the entire conversation to learn more about these filmmakers. Here.